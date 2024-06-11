Chappell Roan and Janelle Mónae headline inaugural NYC All Things Go music fest!

New York, New York - All Things Go has officially unveiled the star-studded lineup for the first-ever New York City rendition of the hit music festival!

Janelle Mónae (l.) and Chappell Roan will serve as headliners at the inaugural New York iteration of All Things Go. © Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Courtesy of Inge Colsen & N Bradley

On the 10th anniversary of the indie festival, All Things Go is expanding beyond its DC origins and heading to the Big Apple.

The inaugural New York iteration, which will be held at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, is set for the same weekend as the DC-area fest – September 28-29, 2024.

Taking the headlining slots on Saturday are recent Gov Ball favorites Renée Rapp and Chappell Roan, as well as indie pop band MUNA.

On Sunday, Janelle Mónae, Ethel Cain, and boygenius star Julien Baker take the top billing.

Also joining the festival's trademark female and non-binary-focused lineup are Maisie Peters, Del Water Gap, Soccer Mommy, Samia, Coco & Clair Clair, Towa Bird, Indigo De Souza, Holly Humberstone, Towa Bird, Mannequin Pussy, and Annie DiRusso.

Tickets for the New York festival will go on sale Friday, June 14, at 10 AM. Fans can also sign up for the early presale on Thursday, June 13, at 10 AM by heading to allthingsgofestival.com.