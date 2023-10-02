All Things Go: "Female-forward" music festival lineup fosters women- and queer-friendly space

Columbia, Maryland - As pop star Maggie Rogers powered through her headliner set at this weekend's All Things Go music festival she teared up, telling thousands of screaming fans it was a rare moment onstage in which she felt "seen."

Maggie Rogers (l.) and boygenius were among the fan-favorite performers at All Things Go in Maryland. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP

"This is so... sick that there are so many people with uteruses that played on this stage today," the 29-year-old behind hits like Alaska said, adding an expletive for emphasis.



Rogers was an integral force behind what the All Things Go event has blossomed into today: an indie festival whose lineup is women-led and queer-friendly and where the crowd is reflective of that focus.

All Things Go co-founders Stephen Vallimarescu and Will Suter told AFP that Rogers approached them several years ago and said the festivals she'd been playing were dominated by male artists.

They decided the ethos of All Things Go would start being more "female-forward in terms of the lineup curation."

It was a bold move in an industry where women remain chronically underrepresented, but it is paying off: for the first time, All Things Go is spanning two days, and on both sold out the 20,000-person capacity at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.

The feminine energy wasn't lost on many of the artists, including Canadian rock duo Tegan and Sara, who told fans, "We've been playing festivals since before most of you were born, and damn, this is what I wish it had looked like."

"This is how festivals should look."