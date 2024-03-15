How to watch and stream the New York St. Patrick's Day Parade
New York, New York - St. Paddy's Day is here again, and this time, revelers have a full weekend to go green! Here's how to catch the 2024 St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York City in-person or virtually.
Millions around the world are celebrating St. Patrick's Day this weekend, and an exception to the rule in 2024 makes for an extra weekend day of hearty partying!
Since March 17 happens to fall on Sunday this year, the 263rd New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held the day before the holiday on Saturday, March 16 instead of on Sunday – in order to observe the Sunday Sabbath.
The New York parade is the biggest Saint Patrick's Day parade in the world. Participants flock from across the US and worldwide to march, including bands, bagpipers, dancers, firefighters, military groups, police associations, and Irish social and cultural clubs.It draws around 1 million spectators each year, and with the parade this year falling on a Saturday, it's shaping up to be the most highly attended parade in recent years.
The parade will take place from 11 AM to 5 PM EST and step off at 44th Street and 5th Avenue, with a complete lineup already set in stone. It travels uptown on 5th Avenue to 86th Street and past the famed St. Patrick’s Cathedral – which will hold a live mass in the morning at 8:30 AM – as it's done every year.
Those who want to watch it live in-person can try to snag a spot early along 5th. Pro tip: uptown will likely be less crowded.
If you're hoping to bar crawl and bar hop in the concrete jungle on Saturday, NYC streets will be closed around 5th Avenue, Madison Avenue, Vanderbilt Avenue, and 6th Avenue between 42nd and 86th Streets.
How to stream the New York St. Patrick's Day Parade and watch on TV
The 2024 New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade will be broadcast live on TV on Saturday, March 16th starting at 11 AM on NBC 4 New York.
It can be watched live online at nycstpatricksparade.org and nbcnewyork.com.
The parade can also be streamed through NBC New York on:
- Roku
- Samsung TV Plus
- Xumo Play
- PlayCozi
- Peacock
Amazon Fire TV Channels
- Google TV - Look for the channel name in the guide
- Freevee - Look for News4 programming in the news section
- TCL
- Local Now — look under the My City section on the channel guide
If you're viewing from the comfort of your couch, here's to whipping up your own Irish soda bread while you're at it!
Who is the Grand Marshal of the 2024 St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York City?
The Grand Marshal of the 2024 New York City St Patrick's Day parade is Margaret C. Timoney, aka "Maggie."
She is the President & CEO of Heineken USA and the first woman to serve as chief executive of a major beer company in the US.
She originally hails from Ballina, County Mayo, Ireland.
She's also worked for Gallo and Anheuser-Busch and is credited with making social and cultural change in her industry.
When was the first St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York City?
The NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade is older than the US, and most things in the Big Apple. But how did the tradition start?
The first celebration to mark Saint Patrick's Day in New York was said to be held at the Crown and Thistle Tavern in 1756, and the first parade held a few years later on March 17, 1762, according the parade's official website.
It was at first a gathering of both ex-pats from Ireland and former Irish military members serving with the British Army stationed in the US.
Wearing green was banned in Ireland at the time, but at the first parade, marchers could don the color with pride, sing Irish tunes, and play traditional music that reminded them of home.
It has been held every year since.
To keep the green machine going, New York is also celebrating with a St. Patrick's Eve ball drop in Times Square on Saturday and plenty of Guinness.
