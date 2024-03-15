How to watch and stream the New York St. Patrick's Day Parade

New York, New York - St. Paddy's Day is here again, and this time, revelers have a full weekend to go green! Here's how to catch the 2024 St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York City in-person or virtually.

Around 1 million spectators take in the S. Patrick's Day Parade in-person in New York City. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Millions around the world are celebrating St. Patrick's Day this weekend, and an exception to the rule in 2024 makes for an extra weekend day of hearty partying!

Since March 17 happens to fall on Sunday this year, the 263rd New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held the day before the holiday on Saturday, March 16 instead of on Sunday – in order to observe the Sunday Sabbath.

The New York parade is the biggest Saint Patrick's Day parade in the world. Participants flock from across the US and worldwide to march, including bands, bagpipers, dancers, firefighters, military groups, police associations, and Irish social and cultural clubs.

It draws around 1 million spectators each year, and with the parade this year falling on a Saturday, it's shaping up to be the most highly attended parade in recent years

The parade will take place from 11 AM to 5 PM EST and step off at 44th Street and 5th Avenue, with a complete lineup already set in stone. It travels uptown on 5th Avenue to 86th Street and past the famed St. Patrick’s Cathedral – which will hold a live mass in the morning at 8:30 AM – as it's done every year.

Those who want to watch it live in-person can try to snag a spot early along 5th. Pro tip: uptown will likely be less crowded.

If you're hoping to bar crawl and bar hop in the concrete jungle on Saturday, NYC streets will be closed around 5th Avenue, Madison Avenue, Vanderbilt Avenue, and 6th Avenue between 42nd and 86th Streets.