What exactly is soda bread? A St. Patrick's Day treat explained!

What's a carb-heavy way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day that doesn't involve getting green glitter or paint everywhere? Soda bread ! But what exactly is soda bread anyway...?

If baking bread isn't your jam, you can always pick some up around St. Patrick's Day. © Lena Grotticelli

You probably won't even need to go a leaping on over to the store, like a leprechaun looking for that pot'o gold.

You don't even need yeast to make it. Soda bread uses the leavening agent baking soda to rise.

Soda bread has a long tradition in Ireland and became a staple in Irish homes during the great famine of 1845 to 1852.

According to the Society for the Preservation of Irish Soda Bread's website, the first recipe and reference in print to soda dates all the way back to 1836. The recipe's author boasted of its benefits: "Here is no bread to be had equal to it for invigorating the body, promoting digestion, strengthening the stomach, and improving the state of the bowels."



Irish immigrants ended up brining both St. Patrick's Day and the bread to the US.

There are multiple versions, both sweet and savory, these days, but the ease of the bread may be what helped it go viral and made it a lasting staple.