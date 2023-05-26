Taylor Swift talks Ice Spice collab and calls the rapper her "new favorite artist"

East Rutherford, New Jersey - Taylor Swift gave her Midnights track , Karma, a new look with the help of rapper Ice Spice, and both artists have opened up about the collab and how it came to be.

Taylor Swift (r.) released the remix for her Midnights song, Karma, featuring Ice Spice. © Collage: Paras Griffin & Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In the words of Ice Spice, "Karma is that girl," and she's not wrong.

On Friday, Taylor Swift released a new version of Karma featuring Ice Spice along with a new version of her 10th album, dubbed Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition).

Though some Twitter users are conflicted about the newly released remix, it's obvious that Ice Spice added her flare to the popular song that even has its own TikTok dance thanks to Swift's performance of the track on The Eras Tour.

in addition to iconic ad libs throughout the track such as "karma is my bestie" and "facts," Ice Spice takes over the original second verse, completely making it her own.

"Karma is your text ’bout to bounce/Karma is the fire in your house/And she ’bout to pop up unannounced/And she never leavin’ you alone. Watch her put ya opps on a throne," raps Ice Spice.

"Got you wavin’ pretty white flags, feenin’ for that cash/Thinkin’ it’ll save ya, now you switchin’ up your behavior/It’s OK, baby, you ain’t gotta worry, karma never gets lazy. So I keep my head up, my bread, up, won't let up."

In an audio clip posted on social media by Spotify, Swift explained how the collab with Ice Spice came to be.