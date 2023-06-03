Governors Ball 2023: How to plan your weekend at the music festival

Governors Ball Music Festival is just around the corner! Get a head start planning must-see sets and must-try eats and boozy treats with these festival tips!

By Taylor Kamnetz

New York, New York - Governors Ball Music Festival is just around the corner! Rather than frantically planning your must-see sets and must-try eats and boozy treats at the last minute, get a head start with these tips!

Governors Ball 2023 will take place June 9-11 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. © Alive Coverage In the words of Gov Ball 2023 headliner Lizzo, "it's about damn time" to figure out which sets you and your crew can't miss, and the food or boozy beverages you must scope out and over-spend on throughout the three-day fest at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Those who have already secured tickets are well aware that this year's Gov Ball lineup is pretty fire. With headliners including Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, and ODESZA and other top-tier talent like Bronx native Ice Spice, Grammy winner Lil Nas X, everyone's favorite trio of sisters aka HAIM, the iconic Kim Petras, Omar Apollo, Lil Uzi Vert, and Metro Boomin to name a few – it's likely you may have to make some tough decisions in terms of what show to catch, and when. For Day 1 at Gov Ball, TAG24 recommends checking out SABA's set at 1:45 PM on the GOVBALL NYC Stage, before running to catch Alexander 23 at 2:30 PM on the BACARDÍ Stage. Next, check out Tai Verdes' set at the GO PUFF stage at 4:15 PM. Things get tricky for Friday's 6:45 PM sets, as festivalgoers will have to either decide between seeing HAIM at the GOVBALLNYC STAGE and Ice Spice at the GOPUFF Stage. However, if you want to catch both, TAG24 has a vital tip for festivalgoers.

Governors Ball: Can't-miss sets and food + drink recommendations

Lizzo is the headliner for Day 1 at Governors Ball Music Festival 2023. © Collage: J.N. Silva / Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / For attendees interested in both sets, TAG24 recommends checking out HAIM's set first, then moving to Ice Spice's show, as Metro Boomin is set to take the GOPUFF Stage shortly after Ice Spice's set wraps. Kim Petras' must-see set will take place at 7:45 PM on the BACARDÍ Stage, and Lizzo will close things out with her headlining set at 8:45 PM on the GOVBALLNYC Stage. For Gov Ball Day 2 sets, it seems the GOPUFF Stage may be the place to be! TAG24 recommends starting your Saturday off with a bang by catching Zolita's 12:15 PM set at the GOPUFF Stage. Daisy Jones & The Six star Suki Waterhouse will play a 2 PM set on the GOVBALLNYC Stage that fans of the show won't want to miss. KENNYHOOPLA will take the GOPUFF Stage at 2:30 PM, and he's sure to offer festivalgoers a rager of a time. Billie Eilish's brother FINNEAS will follow in KENNYHOOPLA's steps, taking to the GOPUFF Stage at 5:30 PM. Electropop artist Lauv will hit the BACARDÍ Stage at 7:30 PM, while Lil Baby is slated to hit the GOPUFF Stage at 8:30 PM, the same time ODESZA will be kicking off their headlining set on the GOVBALLNYC Stage. For Day 3, TAG24 recommends catching the highly talented PinkPantheress' afternoon set on the GOVBALLNYC Stage at 3:15 PM, followed by Ari Lennox's set at 4:45 PM, and Giveon's set at 6:30 PM on the same stage. Lil Nas X will take the GOPUFF Stage at 7:20 PM, while Kendrick Lamar will close things out with an 8:30 PM set on the GOVBALLNYC Stage. As for food and drink recommendations, TAG24 advises you to plan your eating schedule around the sets you're seeing, and pick a place near – or on the way to – the stage you want to be at next. This will save you from running around Flushing Meadows Corona Park aimlessly, possibly causing you to miss a set of an artist you love. We mean it when we say nobody has time for that!

Governors Ball: Tips for festival eats and drinks

There's nothing like taking in NYC sunsets at Governors Ball Music Festival! © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz The best tip we can give you when it comes to picking out what food to invest in is to think about what's easiest to eat while walking from point A to point B. Though a lobster roll may sound delicious, do you feel like eating it on the go? If you have time to sit down with your noms – by all means, pick whatever your heart desires!



But it may be easier to grab a basket of fries or a wrap and get to walking if time is not of the essence! As for drinks, you may be tempted to indulge in a Gov Ball-inspired cocktail or frozen boozy beverage of sorts. However, if beer is your thing, TAG24 recommends trying on one a pint from one of several local breweries that will be slanging brewskis throughout the three-day fest. After all, going local is one of the truest forms of love!