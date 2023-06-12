Gov Ball: Day 3 in photos

New York, New York - Now that Governors Ball Music Festival is in the books, it's time to take a photographic look at what Day 3 had in store for festivalgoers in the Big Apple!

A view from the crowd during SOFI TUKKER's Day 3 performance at Governors Ball Music Festival in Queens, New York on Sunday, June 11, 2023. © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz

Day 1 at Gov Ball was highlighted by a momentary downpour during Kim Petras' set.

Day 2 was dominated by K-pop and EDM vibes.

But for Day 3, the name of the game was simple: have a rowdy good time without hurting anyone in the process.

With sets from artists like PinkPantheress, Girl in Red, SOFI TUKKER, Giveon, Lil Nas X, and Kendrick Lamar, festival organizers surely packed a lot into the final hours of Gov Ball 2023.

Luckily, TAG24 was on-sight to capture everything.

Without further ado, check out our photo review from Day 3 at Gov Ball.