Gov Ball: Day 3 in photos

By Taylor Kamnetz

New York, New York - Now that Governors Ball Music Festival is in the books, it's time to take a photographic look at what Day 3 had in store for festivalgoers in the Big Apple!

A view from the crowd during SOFI TUKKER's Day 3 performance at Governors Ball Music Festival in Queens, New York on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
A view from the crowd during SOFI TUKKER's Day 3 performance at Governors Ball Music Festival in Queens, New York on Sunday, June 11, 2023.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz

Day 1 at Gov Ball was highlighted by a momentary downpour during Kim Petras' set.

Day 2 was dominated by K-pop and EDM vibes.

But for Day 3, the name of the game was simple: have a rowdy good time without hurting anyone in the process.

With sets from artists like PinkPantheress, Girl in Red, SOFI TUKKER, Giveon, Lil Nas X, and Kendrick Lamar, festival organizers surely packed a lot into the final hours of Gov Ball 2023.

Luckily, TAG24 was on-sight to capture everything.

Without further ado, check out our photo review from Day 3 at Gov Ball.

Governors Ball: Day 3 photo review

Giveon performs at Day 3 of Governors Ball Music Festival in Queens, New York on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
Giveon performs at Day 3 of Governors Ball Music Festival in Queens, New York on Sunday, June 11, 2023.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz
SOFI TUKKER performs during Day 3 of Governors Ball Music Festival in Queens, New York on Sunday, June 11, 2023
SOFI TUKKER performs during Day 3 of Governors Ball Music Festival in Queens, New York on Sunday, June 11, 2023  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz
PinkPantheress performs on Day 3 of Governors Ball Music Festival in Queens, New York on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
PinkPantheress performs on Day 3 of Governors Ball Music Festival in Queens, New York on Sunday, June 11, 2023.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz
Tucker Halpern of SOFI TUKKER waves to the crowd during Day 3 of Governors Ball Music Festival in Queens, New York on Sunday, June 11, 2023
Tucker Halpern of SOFI TUKKER waves to the crowd during Day 3 of Governors Ball Music Festival in Queens, New York on Sunday, June 11, 2023  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz
Giveon performs during Day 4 at Governors Ball Music Festival in Queens, New York on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
Giveon performs during Day 4 at Governors Ball Music Festival in Queens, New York on Sunday, June 11, 2023.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz
Sophie Hawley-Weld of SOFI TUKKER performs on Day 3 of Governors Ball Music Festival in Queens, New York on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
Sophie Hawley-Weld of SOFI TUKKER performs on Day 3 of Governors Ball Music Festival in Queens, New York on Sunday, June 11, 2023.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz
PinkPantheress during her Day 3 set at Governors Ball Music Festival in Queens, New York on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
PinkPantheress during her Day 3 set at Governors Ball Music Festival in Queens, New York on Sunday, June 11, 2023.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz
Tucker Halpern of SOFI TUKKER dances during Day 3 of Governors Ball Music Festival in Queens, New York on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
Tucker Halpern of SOFI TUKKER dances during Day 3 of Governors Ball Music Festival in Queens, New York on Sunday, June 11, 2023.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz
Giveon and his bassist during the R&amp;B singers Day3 set at Governors Ball Music Festival in Queens, New York on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
Giveon and his bassist during the R&B singers Day3 set at Governors Ball Music Festival in Queens, New York on Sunday, June 11, 2023.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz
Tucker Halpern (l.) and Sophie Hawley-Weld of SOFI TUKKER take a moment during their Day 3 set at Governors Ball Music Festival in Queens, New York on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
Tucker Halpern (l.) and Sophie Hawley-Weld of SOFI TUKKER take a moment during their Day 3 set at Governors Ball Music Festival in Queens, New York on Sunday, June 11, 2023.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz
Sophie Hawley-Weld of SOFI TUKKER jams during the duo's Day 3 set at Governors Ball Music Festival in Queens, New York on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
Sophie Hawley-Weld of SOFI TUKKER jams during the duo's Day 3 set at Governors Ball Music Festival in Queens, New York on Sunday, June 11, 2023.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz
Giveon gets vibey with it during his Day 3 set at Governors Ball Music Festival in Queens, New York on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
Giveon gets vibey with it during his Day 3 set at Governors Ball Music Festival in Queens, New York on Sunday, June 11, 2023.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz
Giveon's set design was cool, calm, and collected during his Day 3 set at Governors Ball Music Festival in Queens, New York on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
Giveon's set design was cool, calm, and collected during his Day 3 set at Governors Ball Music Festival in Queens, New York on Sunday, June 11, 2023.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz
The crowd during SOFI TUKKER'S Day 3 set at Governors Ball Music Festival in Queens, New York on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
The crowd during SOFI TUKKER'S Day 3 set at Governors Ball Music Festival in Queens, New York on Sunday, June 11, 2023.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz

That's a wrap on Gov Ball weekend. See you at the next music fest on TAG24's radar!

