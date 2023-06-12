Gov Ball: Kendrick Lamar, SOFI TUKKER bring the energy for a crowded Day 3

New York, New York - Governors Ball Music Festival has come and gone, with Day 3 bringing out festivalgoers en masse to see artists like PinkPantheress, SOFI TUKKER, Giveon, LIL NAS X, and Kendrick Lamar.

PinkPantheress (l.) and SOFI TUKKER respectively played Day 3 of Governors Ball Music Festival 2023 on Sunday, June 11, 2023. © Collage: TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz

Those who attended Day 1 or Day 2 of Gov Ball in NYC likely noticed the unmissable difference about the music festival's third day.

While Flushing Meadows Corona Park has proven to be the right move for the fest, giving attendees more space to roam, chill, and dance, the grounds were noticeably more crowded on Sunday.

Granted, when you have music's current "it girl" aka PinkPantheress kicking off Day 3's afternoon sets with acts like Ari Lennox, Pusha T, SOFI TUKKER, Giveon, and Lil Nas X following and Kendrick Lamar closing out the fest – it's bound to bring music lovers to the Governors Ball yard en masse.

PinkPantheress was even admittedly stunned to see such a massive crowd at her 3:15 PM set after starting slightly delayed – likely due to having a backup DJ and a drummer who recently learned the drum parts for her songs.

Then, Florida-based duo SOFI TUKKER, comprised of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halper, wowed festivalgoers with a high-octane performance that turned into a "Coachella versus Governors Ball" competition, per the duo themselves. This, of course, led the crowd to turn it up a notch – or 500 – as to prove that the West Coast may not be the "best coast," after all.



While SOFI TUKKER's set design was commendable and creative, R&B singer Giveon's was calm, cool, and collected – as were the members of his band.