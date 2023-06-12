Gov Ball: Kendrick Lamar, SOFI TUKKER bring the energy for a crowded Day 3
New York, New York - Governors Ball Music Festival has come and gone, with Day 3 bringing out festivalgoers en masse to see artists like PinkPantheress, SOFI TUKKER, Giveon, LIL NAS X, and Kendrick Lamar.
Those who attended Day 1 or Day 2 of Gov Ball in NYC likely noticed the unmissable difference about the music festival's third day.
While Flushing Meadows Corona Park has proven to be the right move for the fest, giving attendees more space to roam, chill, and dance, the grounds were noticeably more crowded on Sunday.
Granted, when you have music's current "it girl" aka PinkPantheress kicking off Day 3's afternoon sets with acts like Ari Lennox, Pusha T, SOFI TUKKER, Giveon, and Lil Nas X following and Kendrick Lamar closing out the fest – it's bound to bring music lovers to the Governors Ball yard en masse.
PinkPantheress was even admittedly stunned to see such a massive crowd at her 3:15 PM set after starting slightly delayed – likely due to having a backup DJ and a drummer who recently learned the drum parts for her songs.
Then, Florida-based duo SOFI TUKKER, comprised of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halper, wowed festivalgoers with a high-octane performance that turned into a "Coachella versus Governors Ball" competition, per the duo themselves. This, of course, led the crowd to turn it up a notch – or 500 – as to prove that the West Coast may not be the "best coast," after all.
While SOFI TUKKER's set design was commendable and creative, R&B singer Giveon's was calm, cool, and collected – as were the members of his band.
Giveon, Lil Nas X, and Kendrick Lamar bring festivalgoers to Gov Ball en masse
The second Giveon took the stage, the crowd collectively lost their minds as the soulful singer proved that he was undoubtedly made for this.
With a set design featuring heavenly white steps covered in calming greenery, glimmering gold microphones, stands, and gold instrumental accents, it was easy to forget that you were amongst a massive crowd at Giveon's phenomenal Gov Ball set.
Lil Nas X started shortly after Giveon, but things got off to a bit of a rocky start, as the singer confessed to the Gov Ball crowd that he wanted to run off the stage so badly due to his "technical issues," hinting at some technical difficulties with the set. But, he persevered, and honestly, had he not said anything, those attending his set likely wouldn't have noticed.
The Call Me By Your Name artist also took time to wish everyone a happy Pride Month, and promised that he's coming back new and improved to "f**k 'em up like I always do."
Once Lil Nas X's set wrapped, the mad dash to headliner Kendrick Lamar's stage started, and it was well worth the momentary pandemonium.
Performing a slew of songs new and old while busting out some pyrotechnics and giving festivalgoers a near-flawless performance, Kendrick Lamar's closing set solidified his spot at the top of the industry – and we're here for it.
Cover photo: Collage: TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz