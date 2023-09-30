New York City is sinking - but not just because of climate change

New York City continues to sink due to its high dead weight, which can become progressively more problematic in combination with rising sea levels.

By Lena Grotticelli, Alexander Angierski, Steffi Feldman

New York City (New York/USA) - Is the Big Apple getting too "big" – or too heavy, rather? A new study from NASA theorizes that the city could be sinking under its own weight.

New York City is "sinking" from the under the weight of its own buildings.
New York City is "sinking" from the under the weight of its own buildings.  © Andrew Burton/Getty Images/AFP

New York City is sinking by an average of 0.06 inches per year. LaGuardia Airport "sank" by 0.15 inches per year from 2016 to 2023, according to a NASA study released Wednesday. Arthur Ashe Stadium sank by 0.18 inches per year.

The reason for the sinkage is New York's own weight! According to another study from Earth's Future, New York's more than one million buildings come to a total weight of 1.7 trillion pounds.

The Washington Post says that LaGuardia Airport and Arthur Ashe Stadium are actually sinking even faster than the rest of the city because they were built on top of a former landfill.

A few millimeters doesn't sound like a lot, but it could spell future problems as sea levels rise and storms produce progressively more flood damage.

The graph above shows how LaGuardia Airport "moved" down, but the second graph shows that East Williamsburg rose two millimeters per year due to local engineering projects as well as natural processes related to the last ice age.
The graph above shows how LaGuardia Airport "moved" down, but the second graph shows that East Williamsburg rose two millimeters per year due to local engineering projects as well as natural processes related to the last ice age.  © Screenshot/Science.org/DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adi8259

Hurricane Sandy showed what could be in store for New York

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimates that Hurricane Sandy caused over $62 billion in property damage.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimates that Hurricane Sandy caused over $62 billion in property damage.  © Michael Bocchieri/Getty Images/AFP

The study's researchers wrote, "The combined effect of natural sea-level fluctuations and destructive storms is increasingly exacerbated by continued sea-level rise."

The researchers urge city leaders to develop a plan to combat future flooding if another storm like Hurricane Sandy should occur.

In 2012, Hurricane Sandy caused over $62 billion in property damage, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

During Hurricane Sandy large parts of New York and surrounding areas had no electricity for days, hospitals were evacuated, and thousands of flights were canceled.

The CDC reports that over a hundred people lost their lives in the 2012 storm.

Cover photo: Collage: Andrew Burton/Getty Images/AFP & Michael Bocchieri/Getty Images/AFP

More on New York City: