New York City is sinking - but not just because of climate change

New York City (New York/USA) - Is the Big Apple getting too "big" – or too heavy, rather? A new study from NASA theorizes that the city could be sinking under its own weight.

New York City is "sinking" from the under the weight of its own buildings. © Andrew Burton/Getty Images/AFP

New York City is sinking by an average of 0.06 inches per year. LaGuardia Airport "sank" by 0.15 inches per year from 2016 to 2023, according to a NASA study released Wednesday. Arthur Ashe Stadium sank by 0.18 inches per year.

The reason for the sinkage is New York's own weight! According to another study from Earth's Future, New York's more than one million buildings come to a total weight of 1.7 trillion pounds.

The Washington Post says that LaGuardia Airport and Arthur Ashe Stadium are actually sinking even faster than the rest of the city because they were built on top of a former landfill.

A few millimeters doesn't sound like a lot, but it could spell future problems as sea levels rise and storms produce progressively more flood damage.