New York City's virtual portal to Dublin is operational again – with new rules

New York, New York - The portal connecting New York City to Dublin, Ireland, is operational again after being temporarily shut down just six days after it first opened to the public due to "inappropriate" behavior.

After the innovative installation was closed almost as soon as it opened, the livestream is once again active.

This time, however, there are new restrictions in place to avoid the (ahem) untoward behaviors seen last time – which included flashing, drug use, and even photos of 9/11 displayed by the Irish side.

"The Portals team and our partners in Dublin are working on additional solutions, including software updates to limit such behavior appearing on the livestream; additional on-site staffing; barriers to prevent people from stepping onto the Dublin Portal; and educational tools on how to best interact with the Portal on both sides," the NoMad Partnership said of the project, per ABC7.

Manhattan's NoMad portal now has a barrier that restricts people from getting too close and stepping onto the portal platform.

If someone does get onto the platform, the portal can detect this action and cameras on both sides of the portal will blur.