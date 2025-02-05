New York Fashion Week for Fall/Winter 2025: When it is and what to expect

New York, New York - With New York Fashion Week (NYFW) for the Fall/Winter 2025 collections kicking off on Thursday, here's everything you need to know about the schedule for the momentous occasion!

A model walks the runway at the Jane Wade show during New York Fashion Week on September 11, 2024 in New York City. © Jason Mendez/Getty Images/AFP Jason Mendez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

NYFW takes place twice a year, once in September for the Spring/Summer fashion looks and again in February for Fall/Winter styles.

This can cause some confusion for those not in the know, as the clothes and accessories are projecting trends relatively far in advance for upcoming seasons.

But it does make sense when you think about Fashion Week as an industry preview so manufacturers can get a handle on the designers' projected trends. After all, it takes time to get those products in the works.

As always, NYFW is expected to be chock full of runway shows, presentations, lectures, and digital events exploring new trends for the months to come.

New York Fashion Week for Fall/Winter 2025 will be running from Thursday, February 6 to Tuesday, February 11.