New York Fashion Week for Fall/Winter 2025: When it is and what to expect
New York, New York - With New York Fashion Week (NYFW) for the Fall/Winter 2025 collections kicking off on Thursday, here's everything you need to know about the schedule for the momentous occasion!
NYFW takes place twice a year, once in September for the Spring/Summer fashion looks and again in February for Fall/Winter styles.
This can cause some confusion for those not in the know, as the clothes and accessories are projecting trends relatively far in advance for upcoming seasons.
But it does make sense when you think about Fashion Week as an industry preview so manufacturers can get a handle on the designers' projected trends. After all, it takes time to get those products in the works.
As always, NYFW is expected to be chock full of runway shows, presentations, lectures, and digital events exploring new trends for the months to come.
New York Fashion Week for Fall/Winter 2025 will be running from Thursday, February 6 to Tuesday, February 11.
Explaining the NYFW 2025 scheduling change
Back in June 2024, the Big Four fashion weeks (New York, London, Milan, and Paris) agreed that they would shift their dates back a week.
New York has decided against this shift, however, because of a clash with Presidents Day.
The result is that NYFW is now happening from February 6–11 instead of February 13–18, as was agreed on in June.
This means that there will now be a nine-day gap between New York and London Fashion Weeks, with some critics complaining that this may affect the attendance of smaller fashion weeks like Copenhagen and Berlin.
But needs must, and fashion waits for no one.
Make sure to keep checking back with us for all the big New York Fashion Week 2025 updates!
