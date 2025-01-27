Ooh la la! Kendall Jenner oozes high fashion at Paris Fashion Week 2025!
Paris - Kendall Jenner made her return to the runway for the Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week 2025!
The supermodel's appearance at Schiaparelli's Spring/Summer 2025 Haute Couture show for PFW was all but expected, yet Kenny again managed to leave the crowd speechless!
The Kardashians star first kicked things off when she was spotted in an oversized black-and-white checked blazer, black trousers, and matching loafers after leaving her outfit fittings.
"Corpcore" is far from dead, people!
Kendall then made her grand return to the Italian fashion house in her latest runway look, which featured a sculpted corset-style gown complete with a baby blue silk skirt and an exaggerated peplum.
Her hair was styled in a sleek bun with a glowy soft makeup look and no jewelry.
Where is Kylie Jenner for Paris Fashion Week 2025?
After slaying the runway, the 818 Tequila founder didn't stop her high-fashion takeover as she was captured in a tan double-layered leather jacket, a plain white T-shirt, and black pants with a suede Birkin Bag.
Normally Kendall's sister Kylie Jenner is also present for PFW, but the Khy founder was just spotted in New York City supporting her bae Timothée Chalamet after his recent Saturday Night Live gig.
