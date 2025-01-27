Ooh la la! Kendall Jenner oozes high fashion at Paris Fashion Week 2025!

Paris - Kendall Jenner made her return to the runway for the Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week 2025!

Kendall Jenner ushered in Paris Fashion Week with an out of this world runway look for the Schiaparelli's Spring/Summer 2025 Haute Couture show. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kendalljenner

The supermodel's appearance at Schiaparelli's Spring/Summer 2025 Haute Couture show for PFW was all but expected, yet Kenny again managed to leave the crowd speechless!

The Kardashians star first kicked things off when she was spotted in an oversized black-and-white checked blazer, black trousers, and matching loafers after leaving her outfit fittings.

"Corpcore" is far from dead, people!

Kendall then made her grand return to the Italian fashion house in her latest runway look, which featured a sculpted corset-style gown complete with a baby blue silk skirt and an exaggerated peplum.

Her hair was styled in a sleek bun with a glowy soft makeup look and no jewelry.