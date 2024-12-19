The best Christmas events in New York City: Revel to the next level with these discount codes

New York City is always a great place to spend the holiday season, but these off-the-beaten-path Christmas activities can take level up your reveling!

By Steffi Feldman

New York, New York - New York City is one of the best places to spend your holiday season, but these off-the-beaten-path activities for Christmastime will level up your reveling!

New York City is one of the best places to spend the holiday season, but these off-the-beaten-path Christmas activities can level up your reveling! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@santassecret, @vossevents, @watermarkny, @fever_us, & @brigibson NYC is full of the reliable Christmas activities we know and love, like going to see the Rockettes, checking out the department store holiday window displays, or ice skating at Rockefeller Center's rink. But what about something a little more out of the norm? We're talking Broadway singers getting their Mariah Carey grooves on, a winter wonderland with Santa himself, and a performance of the Nutcracker ballet with some Brooklyn flair. Here below are some of our favorite offbeat holiday events happening in New York City for December 2024, with discount codes at the links below to save you some cash!

Broadway Sings Mariah Carey: A Holiday Spectacular

It's official... Mariah Carey has begun her yearly defrost for Christmas. © SAUL LOEB / AFP It's official... Mariah Carey has begun her yearly defrost for Christmas. If you're in the mood for something more pop culture-oriented, why not try Broadway Sings Mariah Carey: A Holiday Spectacular? The best and brightest stars of Broadway will sing famous holiday tunes from the Queen of Christmas herself, Ms. Mariah Carey. All this star-studded cast wants for Christmas is you to attend on December 22 or 26! Grab your tickets here

Santa's Winter Wonderland at Pier 15

Santa's Winter Wonderland at Watermark is back with exciting new festive offerings and activities for the whole family. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@watermarkny, @fever_us, & @brigibson What would the holiday season be without a trip to see ol' Saint Nick himself? Santa's Winter Wonderland at Watermark in the South Street Seaport is back with exciting new offerings and festive activities for the whole family. Besides the always gorgeous waterfront views, you can enjoy holiday decor, games, curated photo opportunities, seasonal drinks, s'mores, heated igloos, and even a mini carousel surrounded by Christmas trees. But the best part? Santa Claus will be there to welcome guests 7 days a week! Spend some time in his sleigh and write down your Christmas wish list at Pier 15. Click here to get those tickets on ho ho hold.

The Brooklyn Ballet Nutcracker

If you want to experience a one-of-a-kind modern-day reimagining of the timeless holiday classic, The Brooklyn Nutcracker is the right show for you! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@brooklynballet If you want to experience a one-of-a-kind modern-day reimagining of the timeless holiday classic, The Brooklyn Nutcracker is the right show for you! This unforgettable dance performance – which features vibrant music, LED costumes, and digital sets – fuses ballet, hip-hop, and global dance genres for a world-class performance that reflects Brooklyn's cultural diversity. Where else can you see a Krumping Rat King or a pop-and-locking Uncle Drosselmeyere? Grab your tickets here.

Santa's Secret Immersive Holiday Experience

Explore Santa's secret speakeasy for a nicely naughty holiday experience. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@santassecret & @vossevents Explore Santa's secret speakeasy for a nicely naughty holiday experience. Enjoy the live five-piece band and a menu full of Christmas-themed cocktails and dining options prepared by Michelin star chef Richard Farnabe. Wander through 8 immersive installations and prepare to be amazed by a variety show of aerial, ballet, comedy, burlesque, and more! The content at this one is for mature audiences, so you've got to be 18+ to enter and 21+ with a valid ID to drink. Sleigh the night with a secret Santa experience here.

are so-called affiliate links. If a purchase is made through an affiliate link, we usually receive a commission fee from the vendor. Product reviews and comparisons are purely editorial and independent. Links taggedare so-called affiliate links. If a purchase is made through an affiliate link, we usually receive a commission fee from the vendor. Product reviews and comparisons are purely editorial and independent. More information