The best Christmas events in New York City: Revel to the next level with these discount codes

The best Christmas events in New York City
New York, New York - New York City is one of the best places to spend your holiday season, but these off-the-beaten-path activities for Christmastime will level up your reveling!
NYC is full of the reliable Christmas activities we know and love, like going to see the Rockettes, checking out the department store holiday window displays, or ice skating at Rockefeller Center's rink.
But what about something a little more out of the norm?
We're talking Broadway singers getting their Mariah Carey grooves on, a winter wonderland with Santa himself, and a performance of the Nutcracker ballet with some Brooklyn flair.
Here below are some of our favorite offbeat holiday events happening in New York City for December 2024, with discount codes at the links below to save you some cash!
Broadway Sings Mariah Carey: A Holiday Spectacular
It's official... Mariah Carey has begun her yearly defrost for Christmas.
If you're in the mood for something more pop culture-oriented, why not try Broadway Sings Mariah Carey: A Holiday Spectacular?
The best and brightest stars of Broadway will sing famous holiday tunes from the Queen of Christmas herself, Ms. Mariah Carey.
All this star-studded cast wants for Christmas is you to attend on December 22 or 26!Grab your tickets here
Santa's Winter Wonderland at Pier 15
What would the holiday season be without a trip to see ol' Saint Nick himself?
Santa's Winter Wonderland at Watermark in the South Street Seaport is back with exciting new offerings and festive activities for the whole family.
Besides the always gorgeous waterfront views, you can enjoy holiday decor, games, curated photo opportunities, seasonal drinks, s'mores, heated igloos, and even a mini carousel surrounded by Christmas trees.
But the best part? Santa Claus will be there to welcome guests 7 days a week! Spend some time in his sleigh and write down your Christmas wish list at Pier 15.
Click here to get those tickets on ho ho hold.
The Brooklyn Ballet Nutcracker
If you want to experience a one-of-a-kind modern-day reimagining of the timeless holiday classic, The Brooklyn Nutcracker is the right show for you!
This unforgettable dance performance – which features vibrant music, LED costumes, and digital sets – fuses ballet, hip-hop, and global dance genres for a world-class performance that reflects Brooklyn's cultural diversity.
Where else can you see a Krumping Rat King or a pop-and-locking Uncle Drosselmeyere?
Santa's Secret Immersive Holiday Experience
Explore Santa's secret speakeasy for a nicely naughty holiday experience.
Enjoy the live five-piece band and a menu full of Christmas-themed cocktails and dining options prepared by Michelin star chef Richard Farnabe.
Wander through 8 immersive installations and prepare to be amazed by a variety show of aerial, ballet, comedy, burlesque, and more!
The content at this one is for mature audiences, so you've got to be 18+ to enter and 21+ with a valid ID to drink.
Which New York holiday experience are you most looking forward to?
