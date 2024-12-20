The best Christmas bars to check out in New York City

These watering holes will have you seeing double before the man in red slides down the chimney on Christmas Eve.

By Lena Grotticelli

New York, New York – It's ho ho ho-liday time and the season for spreading cheer – and saying "cheers" – is finally here. Here are the can't-miss pop-up Christmas bars in New York City.

New York City is home to some of the best holiday-themed pop-up bars the hospitality industry has to offer. © 123RF/lifefreed0m The city's yearly tradition of decking out bars into epic holiday-themed seasonal wonderlands is in full force. Translation: you don't have to be a frosty Grinch and stay home alone like a chestnut roasting on an open fire. These tinsel-toned drink spots will have you spreading goodwill to all, behaving naughty (or nice), and perhaps seeing double before the man in red slides down the chimney on Christmas Eve. So grab your best drinking buddy elves, bundle up to brave the chilly city streets, and go walking in a winter wonderland to our favorite NYC holiday watering holes.

Miracle on 9th Street: The seasonal staple

Miracle on 9th Street is a can't-miss spot for holiday cocktails. © Screenshot/Facebook/MiracleOn9thStreet Miracle on 9th Street is one of the city's most popular pop-ups that arrives yearly like Santa and his sleigh. Decorated with trimmings from top to bottom, the bar typically known as The Cabinet, at 649 E 9th Street, is miraculously made over. The East Village locale serves up cocktails in seasonal glassware that customers can take home for purchase – with creative names like "Yippie Ki Yay Mother F*****r!", Elfing Around, TheKrampus, and the Snowball Old Fashioned. Make like a red-nosed reindeer and fly on over, lace up your ice skates, or get into your Uber – and head down to see these Miracles that can't be missed.

Sleigh Bar in Hell's Kitchen: A merry Mexican Christmas

Sleigh Bar in Hell's Kitchen is now a Mexican holiday feista. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/sleighbarhk & TAG24/Lena Grotticelli Sleigh Bar is back in Hell's Kitchen for a third year, in a new location once again. This time it's taken over 'Ritas and created a Mexican Christmas hybrid hideaway at 756 9th Ave. Open from Tuesday thru Sunday 4 PM to midnight, the gem says to "expect plenty of tequila for Navidad." "Cindy Lou Who is 31 years old now, and we’re sure she’d sip on this tropical spritz named after her favorite green grump if she came into Sleigh," its Instagram promises. The bar's drink lineup features cocktails like On Dasher, Mistletoe, and holiday-tinged margartitas. Thirsty customers can bust through the doors for shining string lights and a sleigh suspended above.

Loreley Beer Garden: A merry heated holiday garden

Loreley's customers can enjoy the drinks at one of the largest heated outdoor beer gardens in NYC. © Screenshot/Instagram/marisa_of_the_sea Want to imbibe outside but still stay warm and toasty? Loreley Beer Garden boasts "the largest heated outdoor beer garden in Manhattan's Lower East Side" and is Winter Wonderland themed for the holidays. The German-inspired restaurant features brews and "elevated bar food" like bratwurst, schnitzel, and fries. From November 14 to January 5, Loreley will be complete with bourbon spiked hot chocolate, toddys, and cider, spiced eggnog, and its signature mulled wine. For a special kick, check out the Peppermint Nitro Cold Brew Martini – and you might be feeling brave enough to kiss a stranger underneath the mistletoe!