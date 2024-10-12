Hip hip boo-ray! Here are the best Halloween happenings haunting NYC this October 2024

Halloween is coming in full force to New York City! If you can't think of what to do to celebrate, we tracked down some of the best events happening in October.

New York, New York - Ready or not, Halloween is coming to New York City with fearful force! If you're not sure what to do to celebrate Spooky Season this October, we tracked down the best events happening this month ahead of the big day.

No one else does Halloween quite like New York. From the decorations to the costumes, then over to the food and drink options, the Big (Caramel) Apple has a soft spot for this beloved fall holiday. There are tons of new events and performances going on in NYC in October 2024, so we rounded up the best offerings for some scares, some snacks, some cinematic sounds, and more! Here are the best Halloween events coming to NYC this October 2024.

Haunted Hollywood Burlesque Variety Show

If you like live music, themed cocktails and food, and legendary horror characters like Chucky and Beetlejuice, you'll love Haunted Hollywood! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@vossevents. @werqtheworld, @santassecret, @vaultspeakeasy, & @austumnontuesdays If you like live music, themed cocktails and food, and legendary horror characters like Chucky and Beetlejuice, you'll love the Haunted Hollywood Burlesque Variety Show. The 2-hour show is happening at Circo (1604 Broadway, New York, NY, 10019) just in time for spooky season. It also included a riveting Final Girl boss battle, which traverses six fan-favorite horror film franchises. Since this event is on the spicier side, note that it's 18+ to enter and 21+ to drink with a valid ID required.

Grab your tickets here for a night of spine-chilling fun!

Candlelight Halloween: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics

Snap up your tickets now for the Halloween edition of New York City's hit candlelight concert series, this time featuring the scariest music pop culture has to offer. © Screenshot/Instagram/@candlelight.concerts Snap up tickets for the Halloween edition of New York City's hit candlelight concert series, this time featuring the scariest music pop culture has to offer. Lit by the warm autumnal glow of thousands of flameless candles, the Highline String Quartet is set to play seasonal classics like Michael Jackson's Thriller, Danny Elfman's Beetlejuice Theme, the Danse Macabre by Camille Saint-Saëns, the Ghostbusters Theme by Ray Parker Jr., and more. This 1-hour immersive multi-sensory experience is being held at the Church of the Heavenly Rest and anyone 8 years or older is welcome to attend, although those younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Get classy this Halloween here with a candlelight tribute to the horror hits we love!

The Ajkun Ballet Company Presents: Dracula

You may think you know the story of Dracula, but have you seen him dance? © Screenshot/YouTube/AjkunBT You may think you know the story of Dracula, but have you seen him dance? Enter Dracula, Chiara Ajkun's new ballet based on the true life story of Prince Vlad Dracul III, better known as Dracula. This spellbinding retelling blends history with artistry for an epic hero's tale of passion, betrayal, and the battlefield. Against the backdrop of Arabic Ottoman folk music, the story starts in the Balkans circa 1462 as Walachia – part of present day Romania – stands alone as the final kingdom to hold out against the invading Ottomans. Vlad III aka Dracula must decide his loyalties in matters of bitter war and forbidden love. The show runs from October 25 - 27 on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 PM and Sunday at 2 PM. All ages are welcome! Come down to the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (405 W. 55th Street, Manhattan, 10019-4402) for a haunting ballet experience like no other. Grab a bite here!

Jimmy Fallon's Tonightmares Haunted Maze Experience

Jimmy Fallon's Tonightmares Haunted Maze at Rockefeller Center is an un-missable Halloween event this year! © Screenshot/Instagram/@jimmyfallon, @fallontonight, & @tonightmares Jimmy Fallon's Tonightmares Haunted Maze at Rockefeller Center is a can't-miss Halloween event this year! TV host Jimmy Fallon has partnered with the minds behind the legendary Universal Horror Nights to bring guests through a series of expertly curated sets led by a haggard-looking NBC page named Taylor. Each room brings out different spine-chilling monsters – werewolves, mad scientists, and malfunctioning murder robots included – to "greet" you with a fright.

Straight from the nightmares of Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, this ultimate Halloween labyrinth is perfect for groups of friends and/or family looking for a one-of-a-kind NYC adventure ahead of Halloween. No costumes or masks are allowed for guests of the experience. Also, make sure to wear comfortable shoes, since you'll be walking through a dark maze with fearsome creatures just waiting to devour any stragglers. Catch tickets for the limited-time pop-up at Rockefeller Center (630 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10111) from September 20 - October 31, with timed ticket entry from 5 PM - 11 PM.

