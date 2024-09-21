Exclusive: Get inside Jimmy Fallon's Tonightmares haunted maze in New York City

New York, New York - Jimmy Fallon has partnered with the minds behind the legendary Universal Horror Nights to bring a frighteningly fun haunted maze to New York City ! Here's a sneak peek at what's inside and how to get there.

TV host Jimmy Fallon has partnered with the minds behind the legendary Universal Horror Nights to bring a frighteningly fun haunted maze to New York City! © Collage: NBCUniversal

Rockefeller Center, home to The Tonight Show and Saturday Night Live, is a hub of activity in the hustle and bustle of Manhattan. The flags, statues, and shops paint a cheery picture for tourists to the Big Apple.

But what if there were untold horrors hiding just out of sight?

TAG24 NEWS went down to the basement level of the historic building complex for a hair-raising sneak peek of Jimmy Fallon's Tonightmares, a brand-new experience with kooky and spooky surprises.

The haunted maze begins in an elevator reminiscent of iconic theme park rides like Haunted Mansion and Tower of Terror, giving Tonightmares the feel of a top-tier theme park ride.

From there, guests walk through a series of expertly curated sets led by a haggard-looking NBC Page named Taylor – perhaps named for the immaculate NBC Page Program suit jacket... or maybe even Jimmy's pal Taylor Swift. And we're not gonna lie, they're kind of a scene-stealer!

Each room brings out spine-chilling monsters – werewolves, mad scientists, and malfunctioning murder robots included – to "greet" you in their own special way.



Straight from the nightmares of Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, this ultimate Halloween labyrinth is perfect for groups of friends and/or family looking for a one-of-a-kind NYC adventure during spooky season.

After a thrilling haunt that left us hoarse but happy, Tonightmares is a breath of fresh air set apart from NYC's ho-hum Instagram-ops and usual Halloween offerings.

Catch the limited-time pop-up at Rockefeller Center (630 5th Avenue New York, NY 10111) from September 20 - October 31, with timed ticket entry from 5 PM - 11 PM.