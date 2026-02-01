AOC slams Nicki Minaj for buttering up Trump: "Turning on her own"

New York, New York - New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed rapper Nicki Minaj for praising President Donald Trump and calling herself his "number one fan."

AOC didn't hold back when asked about Minaj's bizarre behavior during a meeting with Trump earlier this week.

"A formerly undocumented person turning on her own for personal gain?" AOC responded in a since-expired Instagram story. "Who is even a barb at this point anyway?"

Minaj famously moved to the US as an undocumented immigrant when she was only five years old, in the mid-1980s. Though she has obtained permanent residency, she is not currently a US citizen.

AOC's attack was a reference to her appearance alongside Trump at his Accounts Summit on Wednesday, where she flaunted her affection for the president and showed off her new so-called "Gold Card".

While applicants are required to pay a $15,000 fee to the Department of Homeland Security as well as a $1 million contribution, Minaj confirmed that she was granted the card for free.

Trump's Gold Card scheme provides a fast-track scheme for the rich and powerful can to buy their way to US citizenship.

"Finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak as per MY wonderful, gracious, charming president," Minaj said on X after the event.