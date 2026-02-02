Kristi Noem announces body cam program for ICE agents in Minneapolis amid pressure for reform

Washington DC - The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and its Secretary Kristi Noem recently caved to pressure from Democrats calling for sweeping policing reforms for federal agents currently deployed in Minneapolis.

On Monday, Noem shared an X post announcing that – after speaking with President Donald Trump's "border czar" Tom Homan as well as the heads of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) – DHS has decided they will be "deploying body cameras to every officer in the field in Minneapolis."



As funding becomes available, Noem said her department will "rapidly" expand the program nationwide.



She concluded by thanking President Trump, adding that she is part of "the most transparent administration in American history."

The announcement comes as the Trump administration has deployed federal agents to occupy Minneapolis.

Their presence has been met with heavy protests and criticisms, as officers wear masks to hide their identities and regularly use aggressive tactics. In the month of January, two Minneapolis residents – Renee Good and Alex Pretti – were both fatally shot by agents in separate incidents.

After the Trump administration repeatedly lied about the shootings and refused to hold the officers accountable, House Democrats demanded reforms to the DHS' requirements and restrictions for agents on the field.