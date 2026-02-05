Trump administration relaxes labor laws to make it easier to fire federal employees

Washington DC - The US government announced Thursday it is relaxing labor laws governing some 50,000 federal employees, making it easier to dismiss them, after a year of President Donald Trump dismantling substantial parts of the federal apparatus.

The Office of Personnel Management said it was set to publish the new regulations Friday in an official gazette, a move that will transform the status of nearly two percent of all federal employees and bring it closer to that of civil servants appointed by the president.

Until now, only presidentially-appointed civil servants could be dismissed, with no recourse, at the discretion of the White House occupant.

In its 255-page document, the OPM states the new rules are intended to "strengthen employee accountability and the democratic responsiveness of American Government, while addressing longstanding performance management challenges in the Federal workforce."

The office assures that these positions will "remain career jobs filled on a nonpartisan basis."

The regulations also stipulate that the whistleblower process will now be managed within agencies, rather than by an independent body.

The main federal employees union, AFGE, slammed the announcement as a "direct assault" on the merit-based civil service system.