Rep. Nancy Mace goes to war with ex-employees who she claims tried to "sabotage" her

Washington DC - South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace has been feuding with a handful of former staffers, who claim she was an absolute nightmare to work for.

Representative Nancy Mace is in a public feud with several former staffers, who she claims committed crimes in an attempt at "sabotaging" her office. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In recent months, Mace's office has been engulfed in drama as nine staffers were either fired or quit.

Upon leaving, many of them shared details of their experiences with the media, claiming their former boss created a toxic work environment.

In an interview with the Daily Mail on Friday, Mace (46) hit back at her former employees, accusing them of trying to "sabotage" her office.

She laid out a series of allegations, accusing the workers of signing her name to documents without her permission, intentionally submerging their electronic devices in water to hide information, and deleting important files from the office's server so that their replacements couldn't be properly trained.

Mace also alleged one employee hacked her phone to track her every move for nine months, and the former team left nearly $1 million of her office's budget mismanaged, which she said could have gone to paying new employees.

Her recent allegations, which arguably claim criminal activity was involved, caught the attention of the former workers, who say they couldn't be further from the truth.