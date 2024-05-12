Rep. Nancy Mace goes to war with ex-employees who she claims tried to "sabotage" her
Washington DC - South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace has been feuding with a handful of former staffers, who claim she was an absolute nightmare to work for.
In recent months, Mace's office has been engulfed in drama as nine staffers were either fired or quit.
Upon leaving, many of them shared details of their experiences with the media, claiming their former boss created a toxic work environment.
In an interview with the Daily Mail on Friday, Mace (46) hit back at her former employees, accusing them of trying to "sabotage" her office.
She laid out a series of allegations, accusing the workers of signing her name to documents without her permission, intentionally submerging their electronic devices in water to hide information, and deleting important files from the office's server so that their replacements couldn't be properly trained.
Mace also alleged one employee hacked her phone to track her every move for nine months, and the former team left nearly $1 million of her office's budget mismanaged, which she said could have gone to paying new employees.
Her recent allegations, which arguably claim criminal activity was involved, caught the attention of the former workers, who say they couldn't be further from the truth.
Nancy Mace's former employees respond to her allegations
Several of Mace's former employees sat down with The Daily Beast over the weekend to dispel many of her accusations, insisting that she was hostile towards her staff.
"The hacking and stalking charges are ridiculous on their face to most anyone who has worked in a congressional office but especially wild coming from Mace," one ex-staffer argued.
"I'm not at all surprised she's blaming others for her troubles," another explained. "She has always found it impossible to take responsibility for her own mistakes or accept the consequences of her toxic behavior."
One worker found it "galling" that Mace would argue that mismanaged funds could go towards worker salaries, as she was very resistant to paying her employees decent wages.
"She wanted everyone around her to be paid the bare minimum and frequently fought [us] on raises and bonuses," the staffer claimed. "Only able to give some raises when the House mandated them/raised the minimum strategy, and even then she fought it."
"If she could replace her entire staff with AI and solely send out mailers with her face on them, she would," another stated.
Several of the ex-staffers also pointed out Mace's fixation on gaining public attention on social media and TV interviews and suggested the possibility that she is suffering from mental health issues that are causing her hostile behavior.
"This seems to be stemming from paranoia and trust issues," another staffer said. "She's clearly unwell, and I hope she gets help."
Cover photo: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP