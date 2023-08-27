Black Lives Matter seeks criminal charges against NYPD "Cooler Killer"

New York, New York - Black Lives Matter joined the call for criminal charges against a Bronx New York Police Department narcotics sergeant who threw a drink cooler at moped operator Eric Duprey as he fled police over a $20 crack sale in the Bronx – a death the city Medical Examiner has ruled a homicide.

New Yorkers rally for an end to police brutality and lack of accountability for police killings. © JOHANNES EISELE / AFP

"It was not an accident. It was not the result of a crash," Black Lives Matter Greater NY co-founder Hawk Newsome said in Kingsbridge Heights Saturday as he visited the spot where Duprey, a father of three, was killed.



"It was the result of an unhinged police officer who picked up a cooler full of sodas, full of waters, and slammed it into a man's face who was riding a scooter down this block."

Newsome said his group has given a new nickname to Sgt. Erik Duran, the officer under investigation and suspended without pay in Duprey's death.

"You call him an NYPD cop," Newsome said. "We call him the 'Cooler Killer.'"

Duprey, who worked for Uber Eats, was about to be scooped up in a undercover narcotics operation about 5:30 PM Wednesday when he jumped on his moped and rolled off along Aqueduct Ave.

Duran, an NYPD Bronx narcotics veteran with 13 years on the police force, grabbed a red and white drink cooler from a table and chucked it at Duprey as he sped down the sidewalk.

Surveillance video of the incident shows Duprey losing control of his ride and skidding head-first into a parked car.

Duprey (30) died of blunt force injuries to the head, the city's Medical Examiner said Friday. In accordance with state law, his death is under investigation by the state Attorney General's office.

"What we're dealing with right now is a murder," Newsome said. "We will protest until Letitia James, our attorney general, indicts this cop for murder. Not manslaughter. Not criminally negligent homicide. But murder."