DOJ makes shocking request for officer involved in Breonna Taylor killing

Washington DC - The Justice Department has asked for a one-day prison sentence for a former policeman convicted of violating the civil rights of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman whose 2020 killing sparked protests for police reform and racial justice .

The Justice Department has asked for a one-day prison sentence for Brett Hankison (r.), a former policeman convicted of violating the civil rights of Breonna Taylor. © Collage: Leigh Vogel / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Handout / Shelby County Detention Center / AFP

Brett Hankison, who was convicted by a federal jury in Kentucky in November of one count of abusing Taylor's civil rights, is to be sentenced on Monday and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

But the head of the Justice Department's civil rights division, in an unusual intervention, asked the judge on Wednesday to sentence Hankison to time served – the day he spent in jail at the time of his arrest – and three years of supervised release.

"The government respects the jury's verdict, which will almost certainly ensure that defendant Hankison never serves as a law enforcement officer again," said Harmeet Dhillon, who was appointed to the position by President Donald Trump.

"But adding on top of those consequences a sentence within the lengthy guidelines range... would, in the government's view, simply be unjust under these circumstances," Dhillon said.

"Hankison did not shoot Ms. Taylor and is not otherwise responsible for her death," she said. "Hankison did not wound her or anyone else at the scene that day, although he did discharge his duty weapon ten times blindly into Ms. Taylor's home."

Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were sleeping in her Louisville apartment around midnight on March 13, 2020, when they heard a noise at the door.