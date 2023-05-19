Minneapolis man sues city after witnessing George Floyd murder

Minneapolis, Minnesota - A man who witnessed the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis is now suing his city over the emotional damage he has endured because of the incident.

Donald Williams (33) filed the suit at the Hennepin County District Court on Tuesday, according to Fox News.

On May 25, 2020, Williams and other bystanders watched as officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck for 9 1/2 minutes. Floyd's killing sparked worldwide protests against police brutality through the Black Lives Matter movement, as Floyd's final plea of "I can't breathe" became a rallying cry in a societal reckoning over racial injustice.

Williams has claimed that as he and others expressed concern for Floyd that day, Chauvin threatened them with a can of mace.

Another officer, Tou Thao, allegedly taunted Floyd and the bystanders, and at one point put his arm against Williams' chest.

Chauvin was sentenced to 22 years in prison on manslaughter and murder charges for Floyd's death, while Thao has been charged with aiding and abetting manslaughter, but is still awaiting sentencing.

As a result of the officers' conduct, Williams said he has endured emotional pain, humiliation, and medical expenses, and believes the city should compensate him.

The suit alleges three counts - assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligent infliction of emotional distress - and is seeking $50,000 for each.