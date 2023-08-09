Montgomery Riverfront brawl goes viral and shines light on Black resistance

Montgomery, Alabama - The internet is lighting up as people react to the viral brawl that took place at the Montgomery Riverfront on Saturday.

Videos of a clash that broke out after white people appeared to attack a Black dock worker at the Montgomery Riverfront Park are making waves on social media. © Collage: Screenshots/Twitter/shannonsharpeee

Videos have been circulating social media since Saturday showing a white man appearing to attack a Black dock worker at Montgomery Riverfront Park.

Bystanders said the clash began when the worker asked several white people to move their pontoon boat to make way for a riverboat trying to dock, which they refused to do.

The footage shows a shirtless white man start to push and shove the dock worker as more white people join in the attack, knocking the Black man to the ground and punching him.

Soon, the script flips as members of the Black community take notice and rush to the dock worker's aid. One Black man can even be seen swimming across the river and pulling himself aboard the dock to join the fray.

The two groups proceed to battle it out largely along racial lines, with one Black participant getting props for his effective use of a foldable chair to fend off white aggressors.