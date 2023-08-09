Montgomery Riverfront brawl goes viral and shines light on Black resistance
Montgomery, Alabama - The internet is lighting up as people react to the viral brawl that took place at the Montgomery Riverfront on Saturday.
Videos have been circulating social media since Saturday showing a white man appearing to attack a Black dock worker at Montgomery Riverfront Park.
Bystanders said the clash began when the worker asked several white people to move their pontoon boat to make way for a riverboat trying to dock, which they refused to do.
The footage shows a shirtless white man start to push and shove the dock worker as more white people join in the attack, knocking the Black man to the ground and punching him.
Soon, the script flips as members of the Black community take notice and rush to the dock worker's aid. One Black man can even be seen swimming across the river and pulling himself aboard the dock to join the fray.
The two groups proceed to battle it out largely along racial lines, with one Black participant getting props for his effective use of a foldable chair to fend off white aggressors.
Police issue warrants over Montgomery Riverfront brawl
Many Black Americans have hailed the clips of white attackers getting a taste of their own medicine as a significant moment given Alabama's legacy of racial abuse.
"If you understand the history of Montgomery – one of the most prolific slave-trading cities in the US turned brutally repressive apartheid regime after, and majority Black but JUST got its first Black mayor – it gives so much more perspective to this video," tweeted Nikole Hannah-Jones, creator of The 1619 Project.
"Where that boat was docked is literally where they'd March enslaved Africans from the steamboat to the town center to be sold," she added.
"Last night, the Montgomery Police Department acted swiftly to detain several reckless individuals for attacking a man who was doing his job. Warrants are being signed and justice will be served," Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said in a statement on Sunday.
"This was an unfortunate incident which never should have occurred. As our police department investigates these intolerable actions, we should not become desensitized to violence of any kind in our community," he continued. "Those who choose violent actions will be held accountable by our criminal justice system."
Montgomery police said four warrants were obtained so far with the possibility of more in future. The identities of the people arrested have not yet been revealed.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Twitter/shannonsharpeee