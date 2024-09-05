New York City public schools launch Black Studies curriculum on reparations and more

New York, New York - New York City is launching a new Black Studies curriculum for public schools from pre-K through high school!

New York City public schools are implementing a new Black Studies curriculum in the 2024-2025 school year. © IMAGO / Addictive Stock

The Black Studies as the Study of the World curriculum, available online, covers such topics as Adinkra symbols, Black enclaves in New York, the Haitian Revolution and other liberation struggles, and the reparations movement, according to grade level.

The teaching materials were the product of a three-year project funded by the New York City Council known as the Education Equity Action Plan.

The curriculum was piloted in 120 schools during the 2023-2024 school year.

"It is rare that we review a curriculum that is so intentionally rooted in the creation of position and affirming stories and narratives for historically marginalized groups," the New York University Metro Center wrote in its scoring overview.

"We are excited for New York City students and are hopeful educators and schools are equipped with the tools, resources, and training to deliver this dynamic content to our students."