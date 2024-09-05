New York City public schools launch Black Studies curriculum on reparations and more
New York, New York - New York City is launching a new Black Studies curriculum for public schools from pre-K through high school!
The Black Studies as the Study of the World curriculum, available online, covers such topics as Adinkra symbols, Black enclaves in New York, the Haitian Revolution and other liberation struggles, and the reparations movement, according to grade level.
The teaching materials were the product of a three-year project funded by the New York City Council known as the Education Equity Action Plan.
The curriculum was piloted in 120 schools during the 2023-2024 school year.
"It is rare that we review a curriculum that is so intentionally rooted in the creation of position and affirming stories and narratives for historically marginalized groups," the New York University Metro Center wrote in its scoring overview.
"We are excited for New York City students and are hopeful educators and schools are equipped with the tools, resources, and training to deliver this dynamic content to our students."
New York City curriculum aims to tell the truth
The move to expand NYC's public school curriculum comes as Republican-led states rush to restrict access to education and books on Black history and experiences.
It also coincides with a historic effort to document and provide redress for generations of state-sanctioned harms to Black communities through New York's recently inaugurated reparations commission.
"We're in the midst of a struggle over the minds of our children and how we choose to socialize them into American society," Sonya Douglass, professor of Education Leadership at Columbia University's Teachers College, told ABC News.
"So I see all of this is very much connected in terms of some states who want to limit the teaching of the truth, and others that want to create a more accurate and expansive accounting of our history and contribution."
Cover photo: IMAGO / Addictive Stock