New York reparations commission elects officers and lays out timeline during second meeting

Albany, New York - New York State's newly inaugurated reparations commission held its second public meeting on Tuesday with the election of officers and discussion of a timeline for its crucial work.

New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies chair Dr. Seanelle Hawkins cast the deciding vote in the election of a vice chair. © Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

One of the first orders of business on Tuesday was electing a vice chair. There were two nominees for the position: the Rev. Dr. Deborah Jenkins, founding pastor of Faith @ Work Christian Church, Co-op City, and Dr. Ron Daniels, long-time reparations advocate and president of the Institute of the Black World 21st Century.

With two members not present, it came down to commission chair Dr. Seanelle Hawkins, president and CEO of the Urban League of Rochester, to cast the deciding vote in Jenkins' favor.

"We have now come to what I believe is a critical inflection point, not only in the nation but also within our state," Jenkins said ahead of the vote.

"I think it is very important that we are able to keep central the community within this process."

Linda Tarrant-Reid, an author, historian, freelance journalist, photographer, and community activist, was named secretary, while Jennifer Jones Austin, CEO of the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies, was elected treasurer.