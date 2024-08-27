New York reparations commission elects officers and lays out timeline during second meeting
Albany, New York - New York State's newly inaugurated reparations commission held its second public meeting on Tuesday with the election of officers and discussion of a timeline for its crucial work.
One of the first orders of business on Tuesday was electing a vice chair. There were two nominees for the position: the Rev. Dr. Deborah Jenkins, founding pastor of Faith @ Work Christian Church, Co-op City, and Dr. Ron Daniels, long-time reparations advocate and president of the Institute of the Black World 21st Century.
With two members not present, it came down to commission chair Dr. Seanelle Hawkins, president and CEO of the Urban League of Rochester, to cast the deciding vote in Jenkins' favor.
"We have now come to what I believe is a critical inflection point, not only in the nation but also within our state," Jenkins said ahead of the vote.
"I think it is very important that we are able to keep central the community within this process."
Linda Tarrant-Reid, an author, historian, freelance journalist, photographer, and community activist, was named secretary, while Jennifer Jones Austin, CEO of the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies, was elected treasurer.
New York reparations commission lays out possible timeline for its work
After a review of the legislation laying out the commission's mandate (S1163A/A7691), the body proceeded to discussion of a resolution to allow video conferencing for absent members in extraordinary circumstances.
The members also adopted a policy for public comments during official commission meetings allotting three minutes per person, with registration required online or during the meeting. Written comments may be submitted anytime via the commission's website or by email at [email protected].
In addition to business meetings, the commission plans to hold town halls and other public hearings to enable Black New Yorkers to share their experiences and insights and help shape recommended remedies.
With a monumental task on their shoulders, Jones Austin laid out a suggested timeline for the commission's work in four key phases:
The first phase comprises the commission's launch, including hiring of staff, which Jones Austin believes should be concluded by the end of September. Next, the body would transition into its second phase, to take place from October to December, examining the harms to Black New Yorkers during the enslavement and post-enslavement eras. The third phase, from January to April of next year, would focus on the development of reparations recommendations. Finally, the commission would strive to draft and submit its report by the end of July.
During the meeting, the commissioners emphasized the urgency of their work and their commitment to ensuring that as many voices as possible are heard in the process.
Cover photo: MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP