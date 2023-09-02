Ohio cop fatally shoots pregnant Black woman in new body cam vid

Blendon Township, Ohio - Newly released police body camera footage shows the moment a pregnant Black woman was shot and killed by police in Ohio.

The Blendon Township Police Department posted footage on its Facebook page on Friday that shows 21-year-old Ta'Kiya Young being fatally shot by one of their officers.

In the video taken on August 24, Young is in her car outside a Kroger grocery store during the day. An officer approaches the driver side of Young's car and orders her to get out. Young asks why and the officer says she was accused of stealing from the store.

"I didn't steal s**t," Young can be heard saying back.

Another officer is seen walking in front of the car, yelling, "Get out of the f**king car!"

Young can be heard asking, "You gonna shoot me?"

The officer in front of Young's car then draws his gun, and Young is seen turning her steering wheel to the right. The car begins slowly moving forward, and the officer fires a shot through the windshield.

The officers continue yelling for her to exit as the car continues moving forward until hitting a building. They attempt to open the passenger door which was locked, so they proceed to break the driver side window.

Young, who was taken to the hospital where she later died, was also pregnant, and her unborn child did not survive.