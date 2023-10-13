Elijah McClain: One cop convicted, another acquitted in shocking 2019 killing

Aurora, Colorado - A Colorado jury on Thursday convicted a white police officer in the 2019 death of a Black man who was put in a chokehold and injected with ketamine during his arrest.

A jury found one white police officer guilty in the killing of Elijah McClain while acquitting another. © REUTERS

The jury found Aurora police officer Randy Roedema guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the killing of Elijah McClain, in a case that sparked public outrage.



Roedema's colleague Jason Rosenblatt was acquitted.

McClain died several days after a struggle with police, and after being injected with ketamine – a powerful sedative – by attending paramedics. The case prompted a celebrity-backed online petition calling for justice when the details came to light.

Police had responded to a call about a "suspicious" Black male "acting weird" in the street and wearing a ski mask.

One officer said McClain, who was unarmed, had reached for another officer's gun.

No evidence was produced to support this claim.