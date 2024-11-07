Racist text messages about "picking cotton" target Black Americans after Trump's win

Washington DC - NAACP on Thursday condemned "racist text messages" reported to have been sent to Black Americans across the country after Donald Trump 's victory in this week's presidential election.

Black people in states including North Carolina, Virginia, Alabama, and Pennsylvania reported receiving messages from an unknown source telling them "to report to a plantation to pick cotton," the group said in a statement.

"The unfortunate reality of electing a President who, historically, has embraced, and at times encouraged hate, is unfolding before our eyes," said Derrick Johnson, the head of the civil rights group.

Trump, a right-wing populist whose supporters have used racist rhetoric that he has distanced himself from in the past, was reelected after Tuesday's vote, having made gains with – among others – Black voters.

The origin of the text messages was not immediately clear.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it was "aware" of the "racist text messages," but did not say whether it had launched an investigation.

Earlier Thursday, US media reported that Black college students in several states had received the offensive text messages, with some signed as having come from "a Trump supporter."

The Southern Poverty Law Center, a prominent rights group, also condemned the messages.