Ronald Greene: Federal prosecutors won't bring charges in brutal police killing
Washington DC - Federal prosecutors have reportedly declined to bring charges in the fatal 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) informed Greene's family of the decision ahead of a planned announcement later in the week, two unnamed officials told the Associated Press.
Police initially claimed Greene (49) had died during a car crash following a high-speed chase in Monroe, Louisiana.
Bodycam footage – withheld for two years and finally released in 2021 – showed Greene appearing to raise his hands while pleading for mercy from the officers.
The troopers repeatedly use their stun guns on him. One cop tackles him to the ground, puts him in a chokehold, and punches him in the face. They then order Greene to remain face down on the ground in a position experts say could have severely restricted his ability to breathe.
A revisited autopsy report listed prone restraint, neck compression, and physical struggle as factors contributing to Greene's death.
Greene's family says DOJ failed people of Louisiana
Despite the evidence in the video, accountability for Greene's killing through the state and federal courts has been elusive.
A state grand jury in 2022 indicted five officers on charges from negligent homicide to malfeasance, but many of the charges were later dismissed.
Retired cop Kory York received the most serious charge, negligent homicide, which was reduced last year to misdemeanor battery charges following a plea deal which also allowed him to avoid jail time.
Louisiana Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth, who forcibly restrained Greene while repeatedly beating him on the head with a flashlight, died in a high-speed car crash in 2020, shortly after being told he would be fired for his role in Greene's death. Bodycam video captures Hollingsworth bragging that he "beat the ever-living f***" out of Greene.
In the aftermath of Greene's killing, the DOJ in 2022 launched a civil rights investigation into the Louisiana State Police's pattern of covering up abuse, particularly against Black men.
"There's no closure here," Greene’s mother, Mona Hardin, told the Associated Press of the decision not to prosecute. "I knew it was coming. They’re just pouring sugar on s***."
"We believe the Department of Justice, Kristen Clarke, Merrick Garland, they all failed the people of Louisiana," Greene's sister Dinelle Hardin told WAFB 9.
"Not just the Greene family but the Department of Justice failed the entire state of Louisiana," she added.
