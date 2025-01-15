Ronald Greene: Federal prosecutors won't bring charges in brutal police killing

Washington DC - Federal prosecutors have reportedly declined to bring charges in the fatal 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene.

Family members of Ronald Greene participate in the Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks protest against racism and police violence at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC on August 28, 2020. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Department of Justice (DOJ) informed Greene's family of the decision ahead of a planned announcement later in the week, two unnamed officials told the Associated Press.

Police initially claimed Greene (49) had died during a car crash following a high-speed chase in Monroe, Louisiana.

Bodycam footage – withheld for two years and finally released in 2021 – showed Greene appearing to raise his hands while pleading for mercy from the officers.

The troopers repeatedly use their stun guns on him. One cop tackles him to the ground, puts him in a chokehold, and punches him in the face. They then order Greene to remain face down on the ground in a position experts say could have severely restricted his ability to breathe.

A revisited autopsy report listed prone restraint, neck compression, and physical struggle as factors contributing to Greene's death.