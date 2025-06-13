Mexican citizen dies in ICE detention center in Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia - A Mexican citizen died in a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center from undetermined circumstances, Mexico's foreign ministry has said.

Demonstrators protest against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids at San Antonio City Hall in Texas on June 11, 2025. © Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The death comes amid ongoing demonstrations in several states, most prominently in California, against immigration enforcement raids launched by President Donald Trump's administration.

The man died on June 7 at an ICE facility in Georgia, where he was being held after he was transferred from a state prison, the foreign ministry said in a statement Thursday.

US authorities notified the Mexican consulate in Atlanta of the death.

"Consular staff has established communication with local and ICE authorities, as well as with the individual's family members, to clarify the facts, confirm the official cause of death, and provide legal advice and support to the family," the ministry said.

Mexico's foreign ministry said consular staff had not been notified to interview the detainee while he was in custody, despite regular visits to the facility to assist Mexican nationals.

"The consulate has requested an explanation from the (detention) center's authorities," the ministry said.