Selma marks 60 years since Bloody Sunday amid increased attacks on civil rights

Selma, Alabama - Hundreds gathered Sunday in Selma, Alabama, to mark the 60th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," when a group of peaceful demonstrators marched for African Americans' voting rights and were brutally beaten by police.

Demonstrators march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge to commemorate the 60th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday" in Selma, Alabama, on March 9, 2025. © REUTERS

As the group began marching the 50 miles to the state's capital on March 7, 1965, state troopers blocked their path and attempted to turn them back.

The police began beating the protesters when they refused to disperse, leaving at least 17 hospitalized and 40 others needing treatment, with the violence documented by accompanying journalists.

"Bloody Sunday" catalyzed support for Black civil and human rights and led a few months later to the passage of the Voting Rights Act, a federal law prohibiting racial discrimination in voting.

On Sunday, there was a festival atmosphere as crowds stopped to take photographs and pause in front of signs for the town of Selma and the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

A contingent of bow-tied, white-gloved freemasons processed in a column across the bridge as part of the commemoration.

"We're here to remind people that there are human and civil rights that we are all entitled to. And that we don't need to step back, we need to keep moving forward," said Alicia Jordan, a 32-year-old bank employee.