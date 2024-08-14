Ta'Kiya Young: Ohio cop indicted in fatal shooting of pregnant Black woman

Columbus, Ohio - Police officer Connor Grubb has been indicted for the 2023 fatal shooting in Ohio of Ta'Kiya Young, a Black woman who was pregnant at the time.

Lit candles spell "RIP Kiya" at a vigil for 21-year-old Ta'Kiya Young, who was shot and killed by Blendon Township police in August 2023. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

A Franklin County grand jury on Tuesday indicted Blendon Township officer Grubb (29) on four counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault, and two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the killing of 21-year-old Young last August.

The fatal encounter occurred after Grubb and another cop approached Young's car on suspicion that she had shoplifted bottles of alcohol from a Kroger grocery store.

Young denied the accusations of theft. Bodycam footage showed the two officers confronting her and ordering her to exit her vehicle, which she refused to do.

As Young began to drive her vehicle toward Grubb, he fired a shot through the windshield, hitting the woman in the chest and killing her and her fetus.

A month later, Grubb was placed on administrative leave but not fired, while Young's two children were left without a mother.