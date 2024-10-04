Tyre Nichols: Cops involved in brutal killing found guilty of lesser offenses

Memphis, Tennessee - An ex-Memphis PD cop was found guilty of civil rights offenses Thursday in the killing of Tyre Nichols, while two others were convicted on charges of witness tampering.

Former Memphis PD officer Demetrius Haley (l.) was found guilty of violating the civil rights of Tyre Nichols, who died after being brutally beaten by cops after a traffic stop. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & SETH HERALD / AFP

All three were cleared of the most serious charge they faced, which would have held them responsible for the death of 29-year-old Nichols. But they still face long prison sentences, up to 20 years, after the felony convictions.



A total of five Black police officers were charged in connection with the January 2023 death of Nichols, who was kicked, punched, tased, and pepper sprayed after a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee in an assault captured on surveillance and police body-cam video.

Two of them pleaded guilty to felony civil rights charges, while three more – Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith – chose to go to trial on charges that included depriving Nichols of his rights through excessive force.

The jury spent three weeks repeatedly watching the video, including graphic clips in which the officers punch and kick Nichols and hit him with a police baton near his home as he called out for his mother.

Jurors reached their verdicts after more than five hours of deliberation.



All three ex-officers who went to trial were found guilty of witness-tampering, a felony, for omitting information, and making false and misleading statements as the beating was under investigation.