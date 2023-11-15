US Army overturns Jim Crow-era convictions of Buffalo Soldiers: "Their souls are at peace"

Houston, Texas - The US Army on Monday overturned Jim Crow-era convictions of 110 Black soldiers stemming from the largest murder trial in American history.

Buffalo Soldiers on trial during the first court-martial at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, in November 1917. © Wikimedia/National Archives and Records Administration

The reversal came more than a century after members of the all-Black 3rd Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment – known as Buffalo Soldiers – were convicted of mutiny, murder, and assault for their alleged role in the 1917 Houston Incident. Nineteen were executed.

The US military has long been called to retract the convictions due to lack of evidence before the sentences were pronounced.

"We cannot change the past; however, this decision provides the Army and the American people an opportunity to learn from this difficult moment in our history," Army undersecretary Gabe Camarillo said in a statement.

The Army recognized the historic decision in a Monday ceremony at the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum in Houston, also attended by two descendants of the accused.

"It can't bring them back, but it gives them peace," Angela Holder told the Houston Chronicle. Her relative Cpl. Jesse Moore was one of the executed soldiers.

"Their souls are at peace," she added.