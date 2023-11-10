Tulsa Race Massacre survivor Lessie Benningfield Randle turns 109 amid high-stakes reparations fight

Over a century after the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, Lessie Benningfield Randle (r.) is fighting for accountability and repair alongside fellow survivor Viola Ford Fletcher (c.). Both women are 109 years old. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

Lessie Benningfield Randle, known to family and friends as "Mother Randle," was just six years old when a mob of white-supremacist law enforcement officers and deputized civilians waged a brutal assault on Tulsa's Greenwood neighborhood, known as Black Wall Street.

Randle fled with her grandmother as the perpetrators torched buildings and homes and dropped bombs on the community from World War I-issue planes over May 31-June 1, 1921. More than 300 Black residents were murdered in cold blood in the attacks.

Authorities immediately sought to cover up the atrocities by destroying police records and depositing bodies in unmarked mass graves. In spite of those efforts, Tulsa's Greenwood community has refused to allow their story to be buried.

Today, the Tulsa Race Massacre is known as one of the worst acts of racial terror in US history, but this recognition has not come with any form of compensation for the survivors or their descendants.

Failure to atone for the past and continued anti-Black policies have led to stark racial disparities in Tulsa across wealth, education, employment, housing, health, and the criminal legal system.