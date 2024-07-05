Labour's Keir Starmer claims landslide victory in UK election: "Change begins now"
London, UK - The Labour Party has passed the required number of seats to win an overall majority in the UK's House of Commons, in a stomping victory that sees Sir Keir Starmer become the new prime minister.
In a landslide victory that is unprecedented in recent UK political history, Starmer will become the new prime minister and lead a huge majority in the House of Commons, the UK's equivalent to Congress.
The incumbent Conservative Party (Tory) saw a significantly higher swing against them than even in the 1997 election of Tony Blair.
Following exit polls that saw Labour predicted to end on 410 seats, Starmer passed the 326 seats needed to form a majority at around 5AM (12PM ET) on Friday morning.
As votes continue to be counted, the Tories are bleeding votes not only to Starmer's Labour Party, but also to the centrist Liberal Democrat Party and Nigel Farage's hard-right Reform UK.
The Conservatives and outgoing PM Rishi Sunak are not the only ones seeing a significant swing against them. The Scottish National Party (SNP) sustained a massive loss predicted in exit polls to barely crack 10 seats.
Incoming PM Starmer said in an energetic victory speech that "change begins now," and vowed that Labour will "return politics to public service."
"Our task is nothing less than renewing the ideas that hold this country together – national renewal," Starmer continued. "If you work hard, if you play by the rules, this country should give you a fair chance to get on, it should always respect your contribution, and we have to restore that."
Labour wins UK elections: What are the results?
Votes continue to be counted across the UK, after the polls closed at around 10PM last night local time (5PM ET). As of writing, Labour holds a majority of confirmed seats well in excess of the 326 needed for a single-party government.
The current results are as follows:
- Labour Party: 410 seats
- Conservatives: 114 seats
- Liberal Democrats: 70 seats
- Scottish National Party: 8 seats
- Sinn Féin: 7 seats
- Reform UK: 4 seats
- Other: 26 seats
No matter how these results change, the Labour Party is confirmed to hold well over half of the 650 seats available in the House of Commons, making it guaranteed that they will enter government and Starmer will become the next prime minister.
In Wales, it looks like the Conservative Party will fail to hold even a single seat, with the loss of three former Welsh secretaries, and even the incumbent Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies. Labour won a landslide victory.
Unlike in the US, where there is a period of a few months between the presidential election and inauguration, Starmer will become the UK's new prime minister almost immediately.
It is expected that Starmer will meet with King Charles III on Friday at Buckingham Palace, before giving a speech outside of Downing Street and assuming office.
Rishi Sunak concedes defeat
Admitting defeat, outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in his concession speech, "The Labour Party has won this election and I have called Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory."
"Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner, with good will on all sides," he said. "That is something that should give us all confidence in our country's stability and future."
"The British people have delivered a sobering verdict tonight, there is much to learn and reflect on, and I take responsibility for the loss."
"I will now head down to London, where I will say more about tonight's result, before I leave the job as prime minister, to which I have given my all."
Cover photo: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP