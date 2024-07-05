Labour's Keir Starmer claims landslide victory in UK election: "Change begins now"

London, UK - The Labour Party has passed the required number of seats to win an overall majority in the UK's House of Commons, in a stomping victory that sees Sir Keir Starmer become the new prime minister.

Sir Keir Starmer of the Labour Party has been elected as UK's next prime minister. © JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP

In a landslide victory that is unprecedented in recent UK political history, Starmer will become the new prime minister and lead a huge majority in the House of Commons, the UK's equivalent to Congress.

The incumbent Conservative Party (Tory) saw a significantly higher swing against them than even in the 1997 election of Tony Blair.

Following exit polls that saw Labour predicted to end on 410 seats, Starmer passed the 326 seats needed to form a majority at around 5AM (12PM ET) on Friday morning.

As votes continue to be counted, the Tories are bleeding votes not only to Starmer's Labour Party, but also to the centrist Liberal Democrat Party and Nigel Farage's hard-right Reform UK.

The Conservatives and outgoing PM Rishi Sunak are not the only ones seeing a significant swing against them. The Scottish National Party (SNP) sustained a massive loss predicted in exit polls to barely crack 10 seats.

Incoming PM Starmer said in an energetic victory speech that "change begins now," and vowed that Labour will "return politics to public service."

"Our task is nothing less than renewing the ideas that hold this country together – national renewal," Starmer continued. "If you work hard, if you play by the rules, this country should give you a fair chance to get on, it should always respect your contribution, and we have to restore that."