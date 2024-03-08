Alabama Senator Katie Britt delivers "disastrous" GOP reaction to State of the Union

Washington DC - The Republican National Committee released its official reaction to the recent State of the Union address, which has left voters on both sides of the political aisle cringing in embarrassment.

Following Joe Biden's address to the nation on Thursday, the GOP shared a lengthy video on social media starring Alabama Senator Katie Britt, who described the president as "a dithering and diminished leader" who is "out of touch."

"Right now, the American dream has turned into a nightmare for so many families," she began, noting that "our country can do better."

She went on to slam the president's policies, mainly focusing on immigration. Britt insisted that "innocent Americans are dying" and called on the president to "stop the suffering."

Though her speech was on par with the doom and gloom messaging the far-right regularly touts, her awkward delivery and lack of substantive arguments have been receiving flack from just about everyone, even prominent Republicans.

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk described the clip as "not what we need" and insulted Britt for "talking like she's hosting a cooking show."

An unnamed advisor to Donald Trump's campaign told Rolling Stone, "What the hell am I watching right now?" while an anonymous Republican strategist described the clip to The Daily Beast as "one of our biggest disasters ever."