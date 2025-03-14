AOC vows to fight GOP funding bill and slams Schumer for "acquiescing"

Washington DC - Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been voicing opposition to her own party, as Senate Democrats plan to support a controversial House GOP funding bill to avoid a government shutdown.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (r.) shared heavy criticism of Senator Chuck Schumer after he announced his vote to support a controversial GOP funding bill. © Collage: Kayla Bartkowski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During a speech on the Senate floor on Thursday, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed he will be voting in support of the measure, arguing, "While the CR bill is very bad, the potential for a shutdown has consequences for America that are much, much worse."

In an interview later that day, AOC told reporters that she believes "there is a deep sense of outrage and betrayal" as many believe Senate Democrats are preparing to "completely roll over and give up on protecting the Constitution."

AOC has been one of the most vocal opponents of the bill, which she argues seeks to "empower" President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, his billionaire advisor, in further pushing their "reckless" MAGA agenda.

"There are members of Congress who have won Trump-held districts in some of the most difficult territory in the United States who walked the plank and took innumerable risks in order to defend the American people, in order to defend Social Security and Medicaid and Medicare," the politician argued.

"Just to see Senate Democrats even consider acquiescing to Elon Musk, I think, is a huge slap in the face."

"We have time to correct course on this decision. Senate Democrats can vote no," she added. "We can correct course, and that is the most important thing in front of us right now."