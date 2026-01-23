Amy Klobuchar makes first official move in race for governor of Minnesota

St. Paul, Minnesota - Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar on Thursday filed campaign paperwork to run for governor of Minnesota.

Klobuchar filed paperwork with the Minnesota Campaign Finance Board ahead of a possible gubernatorial run in 2026.

The 65-year-old, who has held her US Senate seat since January 2007, has not yet made a formal campaign announcement.

An insider told Politico that Klobuchar "will make an announcement of her plans in the coming days."

The senator's move comes after two-term Governor Tim Walz announced earlier this month that he would not seek reelection.

Keith Ellison said this week that he would not run for governor and would instead seek reelection as state attorney general, a position he has held since 2019.

Republicans vying for the governorship include MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, state House Speaker Lisa Demuth, state Representative Kristin Robbins, and attorney Chris Madel.