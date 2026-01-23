Paris Hilton joins AOC on Capitol Hill to advocate for bill on nonconsensual deepfakes

Washington DC - Paris Hilton joined Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Laurel Lee on Capitol Hill on Thursday to advocate greater protections against AI-generated, pornographic deepfakes.

Paris Hilton (l.) joins Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (c.) and Laurel Lee to advocate for passage of the DEFIANCE Act during a press conference on Capitol Hill on January 22, 2026. © REUTERS

"Since the public release of AI tools, we have seen an absolute explosion in AI-generated images used to sexually harass victims and children," AOC said during a press conference outside the US Capitol.

"Out of all deepfake images that AI has generated, over 90% have been non-consensual, pornographic deepfakes. And out of those images, 90% of them have targeted women."

AOC and Lee have introduced the DEFIANCE Act to enable survivors to take civil action against those who produce or distribute such images and to recover profits from their likeness.

The legislation has already passed in the Senate but is still pending approval in the House.

Survivor Francesca Mani urged Congress to pass the bill now, saying there should be "no more waiting while tech outpaces justice."

Mani was just 14 years old when she became the target of deepfake abuse from other students at her high school. At the time, she said the school administration told her no laws existed that would allow her to press for accountability.

The 17-year-old said the DEFIANCE Act would "empower survivors and make our world safer."