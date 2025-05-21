Andrew Cuomo under criminal investigation in bombshell twist to New York mayoral race

New York, New York - The Department of Justice has opened a criminal investigation into Andrew Cuomo, the Democratic frontrunner in the New York mayoral race, amid accusations that he lied to Congress about his actions as governor during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Andrew Cuomo (r.) is under criminal investigation by the DOJ over his actions as New York governor during the Covid pandemic. © REUTERS

The reported probe comes after the Trump administration dropped corruption charges last month against current New York Mayor Eric Adams, who is running for reelection as an independent and has been accused of cozying up to President Donald Trump for political gain.

Adams – himself accused of wire fraud, soliciting illegal foreign campaign donations, and a bribery conspiracy – has vowed to assist Trump's crackdown on immigrants' rights.

The US attorney's office in Washington began the inquiry against Cuomo began about a month, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing two unnamed people familiar with the matter.

The Democrat has been accused of lying while testifying during a congressional probe into Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes during the pandemic.

In 2021, Cuomo resigned in disgrace after 10 years as governor of New York following allegations of sexual harassment. The state later settled a lawsuit brought by one of his accusers.

Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi told CBS the former governor had not been contacted by law enforcement about the investigation related to the Covid deaths case, and questioned why it would be leaked now.

"The answer is obvious: this is lawfare and election interference plain and simple – something President Trump and his top Department of Justice officials say they are against," Azzopardi said, according to CBS.