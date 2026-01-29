Trump cuts cabinet meeting short after claims of dozing off: "Pretty boring"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump cut short a cabinet meeting on Thursday, declaring previous marathon sessions in which he was spotted resting his eyes were "pretty boring."

President Donald Trump kept his cabinet meeting surprisingly short on Thursday after he hit back at claims he had dozed off in previous sessions. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

But Trump denied that he had been caught napping during the previous gatherings at the White House, one of which lasted three hours and 17 minutes as his team took turns praising him.

"We are going to ask a couple of people to say a few words, and we're not going to go through the whole table," Trump said after his opening monologue Thursday, which lasted 25 minutes.

"Because the last time we had a press conference, it lasted for three hours, and some people said 'he closed his eyes.'

"Look, it got pretty boring. I love these people, but there's a lot of people," he added. "But I didn't sleep. I just closed them because I wanted to get the hell out of here."

Among the officials that Trump did not call on to speak at his first cabinet meeting of 2026 was Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem – who is at the center of a storm over the killing of a protester by immigration agents in Minneapolis.

Trump's critics have compared his cabinet meetings to North Korea, with members of his government competing with each other to hail his leadership while outlining their own achievements to their boss.

But 79-year-old Trump has appeared to struggle to keep his eyes open in some of them, raising sensitive questions about the health of the oldest person ever to be elected as US president.