Trump impeachment whistleblower rakes in $1.7 million after launching Senate bid
Davie, Florida - Alexander Vindman, a former White House official who helped Donald Trump get impeached during his first term, recently pulled in over a million dollars after launching his Florida Senate campaign.
According to Politico, Vindman's campaign claimed to have raised $1.7 million from more than 36,000 contributions on the first day after officially launching the campaign on Tuesday.
The campaign told the outlet the figure was "the highest amount reported in a day raised by any other Senate candidate in Florida history."
In 2019, Vindman – who was once the White House's top national security expert on Ukraine – memorably testified to Congress that Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to find dirt on his political opponent Joe Biden, which led to Trump being impeached for the first time.
As Trump remained president, Vindman was dismissed from the White House and later announced his resignation from the army, citing retaliation and professional pressure.
His Senate run will face an uphill battle, as the seat is considered solidly red, and the incumbent, Ashley Moody, already has a strong endorsement from Trump.
A spokesperson for the Republican National Committee panned Vindman's campaign, calling it "doomed from the start."
Vindman said he was "grateful" for the support, adding it "makes clear that Floridians are ready to end the chaos and corruption and fire elite politicians like Ashley Moody who have rigged the system for themselves."
Cover photo: Collage: SAUL LOEB & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP