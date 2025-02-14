NY Mayor Eric Adams accused of "quid pro quo" deal with Trump after latest anti-migrant move

New York, New York - New York Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday he wanted to work more closely with President Donald Trump on anti-migrant policies, revealing he was even willing to risk the financial hub's "sanctuary city" status.

New York Mayor Eric Adams (l.) announced plans to work closely with President Donald Trump's administration on anti-immigrant policies. © Collage: REUTERS & Jim WATSON / AFP

The Democrat said on X he had met Trump's "border czar" Tom Homan to discuss working together to remove gangs from America's largest city.

The two strategized over implementing an executive order to allow Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents back into the infamous Rikers Island prison to organize deportations.

Since the adoption in 2014 of New York's "sanctuary" status – which limits its cooperation with federal immigration enforcement – ICE has not had offices in the facility to help with removal of non-citizens.

Adams said that under the executive order, federal immigration agents would now be assigned specifically to assist with "criminal investigations, in particular those focused on violent criminals and gangs."

"I have been clear that I want to work with the new federal administration, not war with them," the former NYPD captain said.

He also raised the possibility of embedding more detectives into federal task forces focusing on gangs and criminal activity.

Adams has spent months ratcheting up anti-migrant rhetoric and cozying up to the Trump administration, which in turn asked Manhattan prosecutors on Monday to drop a suite of corruption charges against Adams.

The Manhattan federal prosecutor in charge of the case resigned Thursday.

Labeling Adams' collaboration with ICE "shameless," the Immigrant Defense Project advocacy group said the New York mayor was "targeting immigrants in a quid pro quo with President Trump to get his corruption charges dropped."