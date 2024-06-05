Andy Kim wins New Jersey Democratic primary in bid to replace indicted Senator Bob Menendez

Trenton, New Jersey - Congressman Andy Kim triumphed in his New Jersey Democratic primary for US Senate as he seeks to replace indicted incumbent Bob Menendez.

Congressman Andy Kim has won the Democratic primary to represent New Jersey in the US Senate. © Andy Kim/Handout via REUTERS

Kim, who currently represents the state's third congressional district in the US House, sailed to victory with 75% of the vote.

Challengers Patricia Campos-Medina and Lawrence Hamm scored 16% and 9%, respectively.

"Thank you for this incredible win! What we achieved over the last 8 months is remarkable," Kim posted on X.

"Now we are ready to take our movement for change to the US Senate!"

Menendez chose not to seek the Democratic nomination for the seat he has held since 2006 amid his New York trial on federal bribery charges.

The former Senate Foreign Relations Committee chair stands accused of extortion, obstruction of justice, and accepting bribes to perform favors for businessmen with connections to Egypt and Qatar.

But Menendez may not be out of the race altogether. On Monday, he filed election papers to run for the Senate seat as an Independent.