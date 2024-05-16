Senator Bob Menendez's trial begins with shocking allegations of rampant corruption

New York, New York - Robert Menendez put his power as a top US senator "up for sale," prosecutors argued Wednesday in opening arguments at his high-profile corruption trial in New York.

New Jersey Senator Robert Menendez was accused by prosecutors of putting his political office "up for sale" during his corruption trial on Wednesday. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Menendez, a 70-year-old Democrat from New Jersey, and his wife Nadine are accused of extortion, obstruction of justice and accepting bribes to perform favors for businessmen with connections to Egypt and Qatar – charges they deny.



In a raid on Menendez's New Jersey home, FBI agents allegedly found nearly $500,000 in cash hidden around the house.

Gold bars worth around $150,000 and a luxury Mercedes-Benz convertible, gifted by one of the businessmen, were also recovered.

"He was powerful. He was also corrupt," prosecutor Lara Pomerantz told the jury, which was selected Monday.

Menendez led the influential Senate Foreign Relations Committee until the charges were filed, and is on trial in federal court in Manhattan with two of the businessmen – Egyptian-American Wael Hana and Fred Daibes, a real estate developer.

A third businessman, insurance broker Jose Uribe, pleaded guilty to bribery charges in March and has been assisting investigators.

Nadine Menendez will be tried separately in July.

The most serious charges could carry up to 20 years in prison upon conviction.