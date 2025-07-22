AOC lashes out over criticism of her stance on Israel's Iron Dome after amendment vote

Washington DC - Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has lashed out on social media over criticism of her decision to vote against an amendment to block US funding for Israel 's Iron Dome air defense system.

"Google is free. If you’re saying I voted for military funding, you are lying. Receipts attached," AOC posted on X on Monday.

"Drag me for my positions all you want, but lying about them doesn’t make you part of the 'left.' If you believe neo-nazis are welcome and operating in good faith, you can have them!"

In her statement, AOC pointed toward her vote against the $831.5-billion Department of Defense Appropriations Act approved in the House last Friday. She did not address criticism of her stance on the Iron Dome.

The New York Democrat, widely considered as a possible future presidential contender, had voted against an amendment, proposed by Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, to block $500 million in funding for Israel's missile defense system.

Many commenters argued AOC's post appeared to cast Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Summer Lee of Pennsylvania, and Al Green of Texas – all Democrats who supported the failed amendment – as sympathetic toward neo-Nazis.

Others slammed the congresswoman for opposing a measure to reduce military aid to Israel amid its longstanding occupation of Palestine and brutal assault on the people of Gaza.

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) National Political Committee said it was "deeply disappointed" by AOC's decision.

"Our country is obsessed with war. Every year, Congress votes to invest in death and destruction instead of health care, housing, clean air and water, or ending child poverty here at home," Tlaib, a DSA member and the only Palestinian American in Congress, said in a statement after the vote.