Kilmar Abrego Garcia vows to keep fighting as judge orders ICE to stay away

Baltimore, Maryland - A federal judge on Friday blocked US immigration agents from re-detaining Kilmar Abrego Garcia after she ordered his release earlier this week.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia speaks to supporters as he arrives for his first check-in at the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Baltimore Field Office on December 12, 2025, the day after a federal judge ordered his release from a detention facility in Pennsylvania. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The judge issued the order as Abrego Garcia attended an appointment at the ICE field office in Baltimore after his release from an immigration detention facility in Pennsylvania.

His lawyers sent an urgent request warning that ICE officers could try to take him back into custody during the scheduled appointment.

US District Judge Paula Xinis blocked federal authorities from re-detaining Abrego Garcia until a hearing is held on a motion for a temporary restraining order, adding that he is "likely to succeed on the merits of any further request for relief from ICE detention."

Abrego Garcia exited the appointment without being re-detained, to be greeted by a cheering crowd of supporters.

"I stand before you as a free man, and I want you to remember me this way, with my head held up high," Abrego Garcia told the crowd through a translator.

"I come here today with so much hope, and I thank God who has been with me since the start with my family."