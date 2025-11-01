Election Day 2025: Key races to watch as voters prepare to hit the polls

Election Day 2025 is almost upon us! Here are the biggest races to watch as voters prepare to hit the polls on Tuesday, November 4.

By Kaitlyn Kennedy

New York, New York - Election Day 2025 is almost upon us!

On November 4, voters around the country will cast ballots for their preferred candidates in federal, state, and local elections. There are also a number of measures on state ballots which will allow people to have their say on key issues. Here are the biggest races to watch as voters hit the polls this Tuesday.



Voters around the country are preparing to cast their ballots this Election Day – November 4, 2025. © Grant BALDWIN / AFP

New York City mayoral race

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks during a campaign rally at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens on October 26, 2025. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP New York City's mayoral election is one of the most closely watched races of the year. Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani is leading in the polls with a surging campaign centered on making the city more affordable for all. The 34-year-old state assembly member's top challenger is independent Andrew Cuomo, who lost the Democratic primary back in June. Cuomo resigned as governor of New York in 2021 amid accusations of sexual harassment from at least 13 women. Donald Trump Trump approval ratings reach all-time low – but he claims the opposite In third place is Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa. The race has been cast as a referendum on the future of the Democratic Party.

Minneapolis mayoral race

Minnesota State Senator Omar Fateh is running a progressive campaign to become the next mayor of Minneapolis. © Screenshot/Facebook/Omar Fateh The Big Apple isn't the only city with a high-profile mayoral election this Tuesday. Omar Fateh's campaign in Minneapolis has been compared with that of Mamdani in New York. The 35-year-old state senator has put forward a vision that calls for increasing the minimum wage, expanding public housing, stabilizing rents, and preventing police collaboration with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Donald Trump Trump says it would be his "honor" to maintain food aid as SNAP benefits set to expire Fateh is up against incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey, a Democrat running for this third term. Other top candidates in the ranked-choice election are Reverend DeWayne Davis and attorney Jazz Hampton.

New Jersey and Virginia gubernatorial elections

Republican Jack Ciattarelli (top l.) is facing off against Democrat Mikie Sherrill (top r.) for governor in New Jersey, while Democrat Abigail Spanberger (bottom l.) is battling against Republican Winsome Earle-Sears (bottom r.) in Virginia. © Collage: SPENCER PLATT, Matthew Hatcher, WIN MCNAMEE & ANNA MONEYMAKER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Both New Jersey and Virginia are holding gubernatorial elections this Tuesday. In the Garden State, Democrat Mikie Sherrill is facing off against Donald Trump-backed Republican Jack Ciattarelli. Incumbent Governor Phil Murphy is ineligible for reelection due to term limits. New Jersey currently has a Democratic trifecta, which Ciattarelli is seeking to undo. In Virginia, Democrat Abigail Spanberger and Republican Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears are competing to replace term-limited Governor Glenn Youngkin, a Republican. The Democratic Party currently holds slight majorities in both chambers of the state's General Assembly. Whoever wins the election will become Virginia's first-ever female governor.

Texas-18 congressional race

Sheila Jackson Lee (l.) and her successor, Sylvester Turner, both died in office while representing Texas' 18th congressional district. © Collage: JEMAL COUNTESS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & ARTURO HOLMES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP More than a dozen candidates are facing off Tuesday in a bid represent Texas' 18th congressional district, which covers parts of Houston. The seat was long held by the late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, who died in office in July 2024 after a battle with cancer. Jackson Lee's daughter, Erica Lee Carter, completed her mother's term after winning a special election that November, but chose not to run for a full term after that. Lee Carter's successor, former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, died last March – just weeks after taking the seat. The string of in-office deaths has sparked speculation that the congressional seat might be cursed. That hasn't stopped 16 candidates from seeking election in Tuesday's special contest.

California redistricting measure

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks about redistricting plans at a press conference in Los Angeles on August 14, 2025. © MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP California voters are at the forefront of partisan struggles for control over the US House in 2026. The Trump administration has pressured Republican-led states to redraw their electoral maps ahead of the midterm elections, in hopes of retaining a GOP majority in Congress' lower chamber – teeing off fierce mid-cycle redistricting battles around the country. Texas has already approved new maps designed to deliver five additional congressional seats to Republicans in 2026. California fired back with its own proposed plan to counteract Republican gains in Texas by adding five Democratic seats. Golden State voters will have the opportunity to approve or reject the changes this Tuesday via Proposition 50, also known as the Election Rigging Response Act.